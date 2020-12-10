Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death in Freeborn, Steele counties

Minnesota reported 89 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, including one person in both Freeborn and Steele counties.

The person from Freeborn County was in their early 90s, and the person from Steele County was in their late 90s.

Freeborn County has now had 12 total COVID-19 deaths, and Steele County has had nine.

Deaths across the state came from 33 counties, and included one person in their early 20s from Rice County and one person in their late 20s from Ramsey County. Three were in their 40s.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated 56 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities, one was in a group home, one was in a jail or prison and 31 lived in private residences.

The state has now had 4,198 total deaths, of which 2,767 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 3,523 new cases, increasing the cumulative total to 367,218. Of that number, about 43,000 cases remain active and 1,542 people were hospitalized, including 352 in intensive care, as of Wednesday,

Freeborn County had 15 new lab-confirmed cases and has now had 1,749 cumulative cases. Of the total cases, 178 are still considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. No new hospitalizations were reported on Wednesday, but 84 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

It is unclear how many people from the county are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The county department stated the new cases reported included the following:

• One person between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Four people in their 50s

• One person in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 7 new lab-confirmed cases; 715 total cases

• Mower County: 27 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,006 total cases

• Steele County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,283 total cases

• Waseca County: 24 new lab-confirmed cases; 1,530 total cases

The state reported 41,499 new tests were completed, including 38,280 PCR tests and 3,219 antigen tests.