December 29, 2020

Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

New COVID-19 cases dipped below 1,000 in Minnesota on Tuesday, as fewer tests were completed across the state for a second day in a row. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 988 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 411,110 cases. Of that number, less than 18,000 cases remain active, and 878 people were hospitalized as of Sunday, including 203 in intensive care. 

Thirty-six new deaths were reported across the state from 20 counties, of which 12 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from late 40s to late 90s, and included one person from Faribault County in their late 60s. 

The state has now had 5,196 cumulative deaths, of which 3,351 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported only 7,742 new tests were completed on Monday, including 6,681 PCR tests and 1,061 antigen tests. That is down from anywhere between 30,000 and 50,000 on most days in typical weeks. 

Freeborn County reported seven new cases and has now had 1,940 total cases. Of the total cases, 75 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Two new hospitalizations were reported from the county, and 94 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. 

The new cases included three people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Faribault County had two new cases and has had 890 total cases; Mower County had four new cases and has had 3,299 total cases; Steele County had five new cases and has had 2,484 total cases; and Waseca County had four new cases and has now had 1,717 total cases.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Total confirmed cases Total probable cases Total cases Total deaths
Aitkin 993 22 1,015 32
Anoka 26,812 1,961 28,773 320
Becker 2,615 47 2,662 33
Beltrami 2,753 101 2,854 38
Benton 3,693 160 3,853 76
Big Stone 420 9 429 3
Blue Earth 4,966 28 4,994 28
Brown 1,952 40 1,992 30
Carlton 2,283 289 2,572 36
Carver 6,116 278 6,394 33
Cass 1,878 28 1,906 19
Chippewa 1,228 33 1,261 23
Chisago 3,920 186 4,106 27
Clay 6,060 69 6,129 77
Clearwater 634 16 650 13
Cook 104 0 104 0
Cottonwood 1,131 80 1,211 14
Crow Wing 4,421 62 4,483 59
Dakota 28,850 1,040 29,890 272
Dodge 1,147 4 1,151 4
Douglas 3,332 130 3,462 58
Faribault 886 4 890 10
Fillmore 1,067 14 1,081 0
Freeborn 1,930 10 1,940 17
Goodhue 2,964 31 2,995 40
Grant 380 3 383 7
Hennepin 83,045 2,437 85,482 1,365
Houston 1,117 47 1,164 12
Hubbard 1,366 18 1,384 37
Isanti 2,455 151 2,606 31
Itasca 2,640 31 2,671 34
Jackson 737 44 781 8
Kanabec 903 20 923 18
Kandiyohi 5,317 48 5,365 64
Kittson 305 36 341 18
Koochiching 532 11 543 8
Lac qui Parle 549 44 593 14
Lake 496 43 539 15
Lake of the Woods 146 5 151 1
Le Sueur 1,903 19 1,922 15
Lincoln 440 7 447 1
Lyon 2,751 59 2,810 29
Mahnomen 389 1 390 7
Marshall 655 16 671 12
Martin 1,535 23 1,558 25
McLeod 3,009 37 3,046 39
Meeker 1,838 27 1,865 31
Mille Lacs 1,953 61 2,014 43
Morrison 2,776 109 2,885 41
Mower 3,256 43 3,299 24
Murray 712 35 747 5
Nicollet 2,017 36 2,053 30
Nobles 3,447 61 3,508 45
Norman 406 2 408 8
Olmsted 9,050 34 9,084 58
Otter Tail 4,023 140 4,163 49
Pennington 819 76 895 14
Pine 2,340 100 2,440 12
Pipestone 839 25 864 21
Polk 2,995 186 3,181 48
Pope 682 5 687 4
Ramsey 35,520 1,236 36,756 672
Red Lake 268 39 307 3
Redwood 1,274 28 1,302 26
Renville 1,236 50 1,286 38
Rice 5,393 70 5,463 52
Rock 953 58 1,011 10
Roseau 1,483 113 1,596 14
Scott 10,573 313 10,886 78
Sherburne 7,111 480 7,591 57
Sibley 972 27 999 5
St. Louis 11,860 505 12,365 198
Stearns 16,312 499 16,811 170
Steele 2,476 8 2,484 9
Stevens 659 6 665 6
Swift 763 22 785 14
Todd 2,202 17 2,219 26
Traverse 182 21 203 2
Wabasha 1,465 7 1,472 2
Wadena 1,077 36 1,113 12
Waseca 1,713 4 1,717 12
Washington 17,673 615 18,288 181
Watonwan 1,015 6 1,021 7
Wilkin 559 19 578 7
Winona 3,499 31 3,530 42
Wright 10,048 674 10,722 84
Yellow Medicine 809 49 858 14
Unknown/missing 402 20 422 0

