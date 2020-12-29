Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

New COVID-19 cases dipped below 1,000 in Minnesota on Tuesday, as fewer tests were completed across the state for a second day in a row.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 988 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 411,110 cases. Of that number, less than 18,000 cases remain active, and 878 people were hospitalized as of Sunday, including 203 in intensive care.

Thirty-six new deaths were reported across the state from 20 counties, of which 12 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from late 40s to late 90s, and included one person from Faribault County in their late 60s.

The state has now had 5,196 cumulative deaths, of which 3,351 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported only 7,742 new tests were completed on Monday, including 6,681 PCR tests and 1,061 antigen tests. That is down from anywhere between 30,000 and 50,000 on most days in typical weeks.

Freeborn County reported seven new cases and has now had 1,940 total cases. Of the total cases, 75 are considered active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. Two new hospitalizations were reported from the county, and 94 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The new cases included three people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Faribault County had two new cases and has had 890 total cases; Mower County had four new cases and has had 3,299 total cases; Steele County had five new cases and has had 2,484 total cases; and Waseca County had four new cases and has now had 1,717 total cases.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths