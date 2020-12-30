expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

COVID-19 vaccinations begin at 1st long-term care facility in Albert Lea

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

COVID-19 vaccinations began at the first long-term care facility in Albert Lea on Wednesday.

Good Samaritan Society partnered with Walgreens pharmacy to offer vaccines to residents and staff. According to a press release, Walgreens will be on-site at the care facility three times to ensure residents and staff have the opportunity to get both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The two-dose series is separated by 28 days, and getting both doses is critical to achieving the 95% efficacy, the release said. The facility is highly recommending all residents get the vaccine given the danger COVID-19 poses to older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Good Samaritan Administrator Katie Davis said the vaccine has gone through testing and clinical trials to ensure it meets the highest safety standards.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff remains our top priority, and we are confident this vaccine is safe for use,” Davis said. “The more residents and staff who are vaccinated, the better we can protect our community against potential outbreaks and save lives. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. A safe and effective vaccine will bring a pivotal change in the fight against COVID-19.”

Davis said more than 110 people were vaccinated Wednesday. On Jan. 27, the care center will have its second clinic date with another round of residents and employees getting their first dose, and the initial people getting their second dose. A third clinic date set for the end of February will give the second dose to the second round of residents and employees.

The release stated the care facility will continue to take all necessary precautions after the vaccine is administered, including wearing personal protective equipment and conducting regular testing to ensure safety of residents and staff.

Vaccinations are expected to begin at St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea on Thursday.

Freeborn County Public Health Director Sue Yost said there is not a timeline yet on when seniors outside of long-term care settings will be able to get the vaccine, but it will be advertised when it is available to people 75 and older.

 

 

More News

Bernice B. Ferwerda

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

News

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

News

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Health Updates

Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout

News

GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

News

Top 10 stories of the year

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccinations begin at 1st long-term care facility in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 29 new cases; Minnesota reports 66 new deaths

News

Albert Lea boys basketball success tops year in sporting news

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Gallery

Looking back at 2020 in photos

News

Top most read stories on the Tribune’s website in 2020

News

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

News

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

News

Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks

News

Another legislative session looms on Zoom

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

News

Council considering waiving portions of city fees for businesses closed by state orders

Cops, Courts & Fires

Online thefts and other reports

News

3-5 inches of snow expected in storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

District court judge orders The Pour House to halt indoor on-premises dining

News

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate