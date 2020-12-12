Court Dispositions: Dec. 8-10, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Dec. 8

Diana Marie Brown, 21, 808 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brooke Ann Hacker, 36, 1801 Frank Hall Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault (misdemeanor). Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $180. Count 3: Assault – 5th degree (misdemeanor). Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year.

Rebecca Sue Olson, 53, 204 Independance Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jamie Lee Tippery, 37, 1405 W. Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Violation of a harassment restraining order while possessing a dangerous weapon (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day. Fees $75. Count 3: Domestic assault (misdemeanor). Dismissed.

Ryan Daniel Garaghty, 19, 2040 229th Ave. NW, Bethel. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – exceed interstate limit 70 mph out of urban 90/70. Fees $220.

Steven LeCuyer, 57, 1389 Judith Ave., Roseville. Count 1: False imprisonment – intentional restraint (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 12 months, one day; stay for three years. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 42 days, credit for time served 28 days. Fees $80. Count 2: Domestic assault (misdemeanor). Convicted, no sentence pronounced. Count 3: Stalking – intent to injure (gross misdemeanor). Vacated, no sentence pronounced.

Aaron Richard Schaper, 20, 1165 Second Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Hunting – deer – unlawful party hunting. Fees $180.

Dec. 9

David Michael Whelan, 60, 1432 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card. Fees $380. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Count 2: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered – certain acts forbidden. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Chidi Stephan Egbujor, 26, 18366 Smith Court NW, Elk River. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Ronald Lee Haynes, 34, 3710 SW 32nd St., West Park, Florida. Count 1: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $180.

Melissa Sambrano, 29, 8007 Fifth Ave. NE No. 3, Austin. Count 1: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $180. Count 2: Child passenger restraint system – child under 8 and under 57 inches not fastened. Fees $50.

David Joseph Santeyon, 31, 4910 Ross Ave., Schofield, Wisconsin. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $100.

Patrick D Williams, 21, 181 Stratford Drive, Atlanta, Georgia. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $100.

Dec. 10

Billi Joe Doyle, 50, 1311 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two years. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for four years. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Roberto Allan Araiza Meza, 30, 618 Ward St., Hot Springs, Arizona. Count 1: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $180.

Ashley Marie Heckmann, 22, 2711 12th Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jose Aramis Laureano Marcano, 27, 1606 Fourth Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Seat belt required – driver and passengers must use. Fees $25.

Bashir Hassan Warsame, 31, 2535 Clinton Ave. Apartment 218, Minneapolis. Count 1: CMV – falsified entries in log book. Fees $380.

