expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Court Dispositions: Dec. 4-7, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

 

Dec. 4

Jared Michael Berning, 27, 510 Wayside Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Laura Rose Halvorsen, 34, 302 S. Winnebago St., Lake Mills. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation two years. Fees $405.

Eilene Deserre Ibarra, 23, 116 W. Park Drive Unit 4, Brownsville, Texas. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance if required. Fees $280.

Timothy Casey Jensen, 56, 1011 Garfield Ave. P.O. Box 628, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.

Judith Merari Perez Senquiz, 45, 206 Washington St. N. No. 8, Lake Mills. Count 1: Theft – by swindle. Diversion, continued. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction 365 days. Fees including restitution $11.46.

Ruben NMN Trevino, 49, 1005 Third Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement 180 days, stay 150 days for two years, credit for time served 30 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $655.

Renee Emelia Baldwin, 39, 74608 110 St. Unit 1, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 81/55. Fees $280.

Bryan Dale Habana, 58, 628 Ruble Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Hunting  – discharge firearm/bow – right of way of highway. Fees $280.

Scott Francis Merten, 49, P.O. Box 5 200 Northern Ave., Hollandale. Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.

 

Dec. 7

Francisco Jose Guerrero, 19, 908 St. Jacob Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Prentiss Dewon Jones, 44, 8015 36th Ave. N. Apartment 219, New Hope. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation two years. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program two years.

Rebecca Sue Olson, 53, 204 Independence Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Christopher Douglas Smith, 30, 509 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction two years.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, 31, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Elijah James Hansen, 21, 7 Eastman Terrace Apartment 4, Poughkeepsie, New York. Count 1: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $180.

 

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

More News

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

Carr, Gach help Minnesota rally, beat Boston College in OT

Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested with tabernacle and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea hockey turns to a new fundraiser

Business

Chamber starts new initiatives centered around mental health

Featured News

Holiday events to ring in the season

News

Fourth year of dredging on track to begin in 2021

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Albert Lea man charged with murder of Lyle resident

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 4-7, 2020

Health Updates

New report finds increase in 2020 overdose deaths

News

Company offers Semcac matching donation challenge

News

Blood drive collects 53 pints

Business

Gift guide makes buying local easy

Education

Minnesota school drops name of 1st governor amid complaints

Health Updates

Minnesota presents plan for COVID-19 vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Human interaction involved in starting warehouse fire

News

DNR continues chronic wasting disease response with 2 special hunts

Health Updates

‘Quite frankly shocking’: U.S. virus deaths hit record levels

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Education

School board approves 1.17% levy increase

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabernacle taken from church and other reports