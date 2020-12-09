Court Dispositions: Dec. 4-7, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

Dec. 4

Jared Michael Berning, 27, 510 Wayside Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Laura Rose Halvorsen, 34, 302 S. Winnebago St., Lake Mills. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation two years. Fees $405.

Eilene Deserre Ibarra, 23, 116 W. Park Drive Unit 4, Brownsville, Texas. Count 1: Traffic regulation – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance if required. Fees $280.

Timothy Casey Jensen, 56, 1011 Garfield Ave. P.O. Box 628, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program one year.

Judith Merari Perez Senquiz, 45, 206 Washington St. N. No. 8, Lake Mills. Count 1: Theft – by swindle. Diversion, continued. Unsupervised monitoring without conviction 365 days. Fees including restitution $11.46.

Ruben NMN Trevino, 49, 1005 Third Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement 180 days, stay 150 days for two years, credit for time served 30 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $655.

Renee Emelia Baldwin, 39, 74608 110 St. Unit 1, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 81/55. Fees $280.

Bryan Dale Habana, 58, 628 Ruble Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Hunting – discharge firearm/bow – right of way of highway. Fees $280.

Scott Francis Merten, 49, P.O. Box 5 200 Northern Ave., Hollandale. Speed 70 zone 99/70. Fees $280.

Dec. 7

Francisco Jose Guerrero, 19, 908 St. Jacob Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption by persons under 21. Fees $180.

Prentiss Dewon Jones, 44, 8015 36th Ave. N. Apartment 219, New Hope. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation two years. Fees $75. Diversion program – adult other diversion program two years.

Rebecca Sue Olson, 53, 204 Independence Ave., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Christopher Douglas Smith, 30, 509 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Continued for dismissal. Probation – adult unsupervised monitoring without conviction two years.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, 31, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Elijah James Hansen, 21, 7 Eastman Terrace Apartment 4, Poughkeepsie, New York. Count 1: No Minnesota drivers license. Fees $180.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.