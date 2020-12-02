Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

A counterfeit $50 bill was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the drive-thru at 2225 E. Main St.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off valued at $27.22 was reported at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at 611 S. U.S. Highway 65.

Christmas tree stolen and other reports

A white metal Christmas tree was reported taken out of a front yard at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday at 404 Court St. The theft reportedly happened sometime after 9 a.m.

Police received a report at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday of a woman who was stealing items left out for the Epilepsy Foundation on Vine Avenue.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of identity theft at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday on Meadow Lane.

Fraudulent charges reported

Police received a report at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday of fraudulent credit card charges of a resident on Freeborn Avenue.