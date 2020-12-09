Company offers Semcac matching donation challenge

Bell Lumber and Pole Co. is offering a special donation challenge for Semcac for the final month of this very challenging year, according to a press release. Through Dec. 31, the company will match any donation made to Semcac, two-fold. For every $1 raised, Bell Lumber and Pole will donate $2 to the Southeast Minnesota Community Action Agency — up to $80,000. All funds given by Bell Lumber and Pole will be utilized for Semcac services in Freeborn County. However, donations matched can come from anyone, anywhere.

Bell Lumber and Pole Co. is the parent company to local company Alamco Wood Products in Albert Lea. Services provided by Semcac in Freeborn County include Meals on Wheels, senior dining/nutrition, homeless prevention, homeless shelter, crisis and emergency assistance, housing rehabilitation loans, energy assistance, weatherization, outreach and advocacy services.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been an unprecedented year with unpredictable struggles for many in southeastern Minnesota and beyond. Semcac serves the vulnerable populations including low-income households living in poverty, the uninsured, seniors who are isolated, those who have lost their job, children who are hungry, those who are homeless and more. Semcac has had to change most of their usual service delivery methods. Staff have worked diligently to help the community extensively during these trying times, the release stated.

To donate and participate in the community fundraising opportunity, write checks payable to Semcac and mail to Semcac, PO Box 549, Rushford, MN 55971 or bring to any of the Semcac office locations. Donations via credit or debit card can be made securely using PayPal or GiveMN by visiting www.semcac.org/donate.

Semcac is very grateful to Bell Lumber and Pole Co. for its generosity and its dedication to helping those in need within the Freeborn County community, the release stated.

Last year, Semcac served an unduplicated count of 23,448 individuals from 12,410 households.