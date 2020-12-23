expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

The city of Albert Lea has contracted with Dulas Excavating for cleanup of the debris left from the large warehouse fire earlier this month. The property is expected to be cleaned up by early January. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune.

Cleanup to begin soon at former warehouse site

By Sarah Stultz

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Cleanup will soon begin at the site of the former Merrick warehouse, which burned down in a large fire on Dec. 3.

The city of Albert Lea on Tuesday announced it had received a court order allowing for the cleanup at the site, 601 W. Main St., and that it had received quotes from businesses to do the work. The city accepted the low bid and signed a contract with Dulas Excavating.

Equipment will soon be arriving at the site, and the cleanup should be complete in early January.

The cause of the fire was deemed undetermined though the Albert Lea Fire Department stated human interaction was believed to be involved because the building had no power, gas or utilities of any kind. Because the damage was so severe, investigators could not determine if the human interaction was accidental or intentional.

The blaze completely destroyed the warehouse and led to the evacuation of 13 homes nearby because of heavy smoke. Some of the homes sustained siding damage from the high heat.

Testing of the site is ongoing and has revealed no hazardous materials to date.

More News

District court judge orders The Interchange to halt indoor on-premises dining

Lessons learned from a December evening in 1952

Carolyn (Dahl) Schmitz

Cleanup to begin soon at former warehouse site

News

District court judge orders The Interchange to halt indoor on-premises dining

Cops, Courts & Fires

Cleanup to begin soon at former warehouse site

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Faribault County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Van stolen from parking lot and other reports

News

Authorities advise against travel as blizzard bears down on area; I-90 closed west of Wells

News

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

News

Electric co-ops create new electric vehicle charging network

News

Dornink assigned to committees

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney General’s office files for temporary restraining orders against The Pour House, The Interchange

News

Legion donates to school safety patrol

News

Bringing the ‘Icon of a Revolution’ to George Floyd Square

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea school board unanimously votes to not pay extra MSHSL fees

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State’s cumulative case count passes 400,000; trend for new cases continues downward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea house damaged by fire

News

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft and other reports

Education

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

News

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

News

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office files lawsuits against The Interchange, The Pour House

Health Updates

First Mayo employees vaccinated for COVID-19 in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations, new cases recede; 22 deaths statewide

News

First Lutheran hosts live drive-thru Nativity

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports