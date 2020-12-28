expand
December 28, 2020

Burglary and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:56 am Monday, December 28, 2020

A burglary was reported at a shop at 12:14 p.m. Saturday at 12810 750th Ave. in Glenville.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Todd William Senholtz Jr. on a Department of Corrections warrant at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at 213 E. Main St. in Alden. 

 

Damage reported

Damage was reported to screens at 1:41 p.m. Saturday at 90342 185th St., Austin. Two batteries were missing from a shed. 

A steel ball was reported shot into a house at 351 Third Ave. NW in Glenville, damaging a window on a porch at 10:25 p.m. Sunday. 

A mailbox was reported damaged at 8:07 a.m. Sunday at 805 E. Richway Drive. 

A glass door was reported shattered at 9:38 a.m. Sunday at 1401 S.E. Broadway.

 

Thefts reported

A garbage can was reported stolen and garbage left on the ground at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at 712 Minnesota Ave. 

A trailer was reported stolen at 11:16 a.m. Saturday at 426 Adams Ave. The theft reportedly occurred sometime before Wednesday.

Guns, coins and jewelry were reported missing from a safe at 2:12 p.m. Saturday at 1201 Southview Lane. 

Two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a storage unit at 12:17 p.m. Sunday at 301 Rezin Ave. 

 

1 arrested on restraining order violation

Police arrested Savannah April Talamantes, 22, for a harassment restraining order violation at 4:49 p.m. Sunday at 1825 W. Ninth St. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:36 p.m. Sunday at 1304 Fountain St. Damage was estimated at $300.

