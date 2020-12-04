expand
December 4, 2020

Alex Beaty controls his Garner-Hayfield-Ventura opponent Thursday night at home. Beaty won the match in a 10-0 major decision. - Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Bulldogs open season with 3 wins

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:57 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

The Bulldog wrestling team started their quest for a sixth straight trip to the state tournament  with three victories Thursday night, including a huge win over Nashua-Plainfield.

The team hosted its first three Top of Iowa Conference duals on Thursday night. Lake Mills made quick work of their first two opponents by drubbing both Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 64-18, and Newman 72-9.

“It was nice to get off to a fast start to the season, as the boys really dominated the first two opponents,” said head coach Alex Brandenburg. “They really got after it and picked a lot of pins.”

On the other mat, Nashua-Plainfield dominated the same two opponents by similar scores, setting up another great matchup between two teams likely to be ranked in the top eight when dual rankings come out.

The Bulldogs got off to a great start to lead 30-0 after five bouts. Then came the onslaught by the Huskies, who won the next six bouts to take a 31-30 lead.

Lake Mills would make quick work of its next two opponents to seal a 42-37 victory.

“The dual against Nashua-Plainfield was a big win for us,” Brandenburg said. “That being said, we made a lot of mistakes which need to be cleaned up to be as strong as we have been the past few years.”

Dalton Thorson, Alex Beaty, Casey Hanson, Brady Hanson, Elijah Wagner and Brayden Lindeman each finished the night 3-0.

Lake Mills 64, GHV 18

145- Alex Beaty (LM) maj. dec. Michael Ohotto, 10-0.

152- Brett Peterson (LM) pinned Landen Hejlik, 1:05.

160- Casey Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

170- Brady Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

182- Elijah Wagner (LM) won by forfeit.

195- Sam Dodd (GH) pinned Charles Jackson, :25.

220- Brayden Lindeman (LM) pinned Kenneth Hook, :26.

285- Rhett Steenhard (GH) pinned Amadeo Roa, 3:11.

106- Kinser Hason (LM) won by forfeit.

113- Zach Feld (GH) pinned Geraldo Vazquez.

120- Garrett Ham (LM) pinned Brad Dodd, :52.

126- Andrew Womack (LM) won by forfeit.

132- Hayden Brua (LM) won by forfeit.

138- Dalton Thorson (LM) pinned Jacob Hasler, 1:15.

Lake Mills 72, Newman 9

152- Peterson (LM) pinned Fabian Brandenburg, :34.

160- C. Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

170- B. Hanson (LM) pinned Scott Heinselman, 3:18.

182- Wagner (LM) pinned Nash Holmgaard, 1:06.

195- Holden Hensley (NC) pinned Jackson, :34.

220- Lindeman (LM) pinned Kael Hanig, 2:21.

285- Roa (LM) won by forfeit.

106- K. Hanson (LM) won by forfeit.

113- Lucas Humphrey (LM) pinned Liam Stockberger, 1:39.

120- Ham (LM) won by forfeit.

126- Womack (LM) won by forfeit.

132- Pete Miller (NC) dec. Brua, 7-5.

138- Thorson (LM) won by forfeit.

145- Beaty (LM) pinned Ryan Kelly, 1:21.

Lake Mills 42,
Nashua-Plainfield 37

160- Caleb Albert (LM) won by forfeit.

170- C. Hanson (LM) pinned Cael Brunner, 2:53.

182- B. Hanson (LM) pinned Tate White, :50.

195- Wagner (LM) won by forfeit.

220- Lindeman (LM) pinned Tyson White, :40.

285- Landon Pratt (NP) pinned Roa, :58.

106- Kendrick Huck (NP) pinned K. Hanson, 1:17.

113- Garrett Rinken (NP) pinned Humphrey, :50.

120- Hayden Munn (NP) dec. Ham, 7-3.

126- Kaden Wilken (NP) pinned Womack, 4:36.

132- Trey Nelson (NP) maj. dec. Brua, 19-8.

138- Thorson (LM) pinned Dylan Blanchard, :31.

145- Beaty (LM) pinned Titus Evans, 3:25.

152- McKade Munn (NP) pinned Peterson, 1:52.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

