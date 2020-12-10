expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Body found in Shady Oaks identified

By Staff Reports

Published 7:14 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

No foul play is suspected in the death of the person who was found deceased Nov. 29 in Shady Oaks apartments during the evacuation of the building at the end of an hours-long standoff.

Albert Lea police said the person, identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as Thomas Ernest Shevland, 75, died from apparent natural causes.

To this date, the cause of death is undetermined.

There was found to be no direct correlation with the standoff investigation, in which an Albert Lea man reportedly shot and injured three people.

More News

Add fruity flavor and fun to holiday desserts

Comfort food for chilly days

Sharon A. Utpadel

Body found in Shady Oaks identified

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials