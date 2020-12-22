expand
Ad Spot

December 22, 2020

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

By Associated Press

Published 7:34 pm Monday, December 21, 2020

NEWARK, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

Joe Biden

The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same. The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states. It joins Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

“I’m ready,” said Biden, who was administered the dose at a hospital in Newark, Delaware. The president-elect rolled the left sleeve of his turtleneck all the way up to his shoulder, then declined the option to count to three before the needle was inserted into his left arm.

“You just go ahead anytime you’re ready,” he told the nurse practitioner who administered the shot.

Biden emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and said President Donald Trump’s administration “deserves some credit” for getting the vaccine distribution process “off the ground.”

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” he added. “There’s nothing to worry about.”

He noted, however, that distributing the vaccine is “going to take time,” and urged Americans to take precautions during the holiday season to avoid the spread of the virus, including wearing masks.

“If you don’t have to travel, don’t travel,” he said. “It’s really important.”

Biden also thanked health care workers, and offered praise and an elbow bump to Tabe Mase, the nurse practitioner who administered his first dose of the vaccine.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband are expected to receive their first shots next week.

Other top government officials have been in the first wave of Americans to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of the largest largest vaccination campaign in the nation’s history.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were given doses Friday. They chose to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective amid skepticism, especially among Republicans.

President Donald Trump is discussing with his doctors the timing for taking the vaccine, the White House has said. He tweeted earlier this month that he was “not scheduled” to take the vaccine but that he looked “forward to doing so at the appropriate time.”

The White House has offered another reason for waiting, saying Trump was showing support for the most vulnerable to get the vaccine first.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October and given an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment that he credited for his swift recovery. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board has said people who received that treatment should wait at least 90 days to be vaccinated to avoid any potential interference.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, and other experts have recommended that Trump be vaccinated without delay as a precaution.

___

Colvin reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed to this report.

More News

Possible identity theft and other reports

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft and other reports

Education

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

News

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

News

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office files lawsuits against The Interchange, The Pour House

Health Updates

First Mayo employees vaccinated for COVID-19 in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations, new cases recede; 22 deaths statewide

News

First Lutheran hosts live drive-thru Nativity

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

News

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in I-35 semi rollover

News

Minnesota state lawmaker dies of coronavirus complications

Cops, Courts & Fires

Video allowed in trial of officers charged in Floyd killing

News

The Pour House, The Interchange facing suspension of liquor licenses

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 4 new cases in Freeborn County

News

Inside the magic

Health Updates

Southeast Minnesota prepares for first round of coronavirus vaccinations

News

Hy-Vee donates to care centers

Education

Star class: Sibley third-graders

Education

Administrator’s corner: Reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic

Education

Standout Student: Pranav Jha

Albert Lea Tigers

Senior highlight: Alli Dulitz

Education

Minnesota schools announce return to in-person learning