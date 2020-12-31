expand
December 31, 2020

Bernice B. Ferwerda

By Submitted

Published 10:40 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

Bernice (Reynen) Ferwerda, age 91, went to celebrate with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 23, 2020. We are sure she is making music with joy!

She was born in Albert Lea, MN in 1929. She graduated from Central College in Pella Iowa and then taught at Whitinsville Christian Schools where she met her husband Martin Ferwerda of nearly 64 years. She also taught at Marian HS in Framingham, MA, as well as in Mexico and Japan.

Bernice was first, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, and second, a loving and faithful wife and mother of five boys. Third, she was a servant-minded missionary, venturing on many short-term mission trips. In her retirement, along with her husband Marty, she served as a teacher at Merida Christian School, Merida, Yucatan, Mexico and at Christian Academy in Tokyo, Japan. She shared her stories with a smile and laugh. Her Minnesota farm girl work ethic, energy for life, and service bore much fruit in many lives. Even in her very last days, her good spirits sang for her Savior.

She enjoyed gardening, music (piano, guitar, autoharp, psaltery, dulcimer, and harmonica), writing (she published a book of poetry), Spanish, and had an uncontrolled passion for decorating. Her love for music lives on in a published choir piece she wrote based on the Heidelberg Catechism.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, John Dirk Reynen and Pearl A. (Rosendahl) Reynen, her husband Martin Ferwerda Jr., her son Jason (Michelle) Ferwerda, her brothers Albert (Doris), Willis (Hazel) and John (Judy), her sister Antoinette Elbring, her brothers-in-laws Arent Mondeel, John (Lola) Ferwerda, Peter (Janet) Ferwerda, and Robert Anderson, her sisters-in-law Mary (Peter) Oppewall, Grace (Winston) Boelkins and Anne (Martin) Batts.

She is loved and remembered by her children: Tim (Pasca) Ferwerda, Mark (Tracey) Ferwerda, Eric (Mary) Ferwerda, Michelle Ferwerda (daughter-in-law), Martin (Rebecca) Ferwerda, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memories and condolences may be shared at https://www.handlerfuneralhomes.com/ . Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee County, or to Hollandale Christian Reformed Church, Hollandale MN.

