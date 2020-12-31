expand
December 31, 2020

Attorney general’s office to prosecute shooting case

By Staff Reports

Published 5:09 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has agreed to prosecute the case against the Albert Lea man charged in the shooting at Shady Oaks apartments at the end of November.

Freeborn County Attorney David Walker said the Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case at his request. Assistant Attorney General Dan Vlieger will represent the state.

Devin Weiland

Devin Matthew Weiland faces three counts of attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the shooting and eight-hour standoff on Nov. 29. During the incident, Weiland reportedly shot three people, including an Albert Lea officer, and fired as many as 90 rounds.

Walker said in a hearing Wednesday, Weiland’s lawyer asked Freeborn County District Court Judge Steve Schwab to set a deadline for when all of the evidence has to be turned in to the defense.

The attorney general said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate the case and that the evidence will be given to the defense as soon as the BCA has it prepared.

Schwab is expected to issue an order on the matter in the first half of next week.

