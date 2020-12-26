expand
Ad Spot

December 26, 2020

Ask a Trooper: Safety tips for understanding roundabouts

By Submitted

Published 8:25 pm Friday, December 25, 2020

Ask a Trooper, By Troy Christianson

Question: I was hoping in a future column you could talk about safely navigating a roundabout.

Troy Christianson

Last fall, a roundabout was put in by our elementary school. Since the start of the ’20-21 school year, I’ve been using it 20 times a week dropping my kids off and picking them up. I see many drivers stopping at the yield sign in order to let other drivers in the roundabout continue on their way. It’s my understanding that when using a roundabout, you are to slow down and merge into the roundabout to continue on your way. Could you please clarify how to safely and legally navigate a roundabout for your readers. Thank you. 

Answer: This is a good topic as we are seeing more roundabouts all over Minnesota. Here is some information to help everyone out.

Drivers

• Slow down when approaching a roundabout. For multi-lane roundabouts, as with any intersection, get into the appropriate lane.

• Yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. It is the law.

• Yield to vehicles already in the roundabout. Merge into the traffic flow when it is safe.

• Continue through the roundabout until you reach your exit. Do not stop or pass in a roundabout.

• Exit the roundabout immediately if an emergency vehicle approaches, and then pull over. Do not stop in the roundabout.

• Yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk when exiting the roundabout.

• Give large trucks extra space in a roundabout. Large trucks may straddle both lanes while driving through a multi-lane roundabout.

Pedestrians

• Cross only at crosswalks, and always stay on the designated walkways.

• Never cross to the central island.

• Cross the roundabout one approach at a time. Use the median island as a halfway point where you can check for approaching traffic.

Bicyclists

• Ride with traffic inside the roundabout or use the crosswalks appropriately.

• Follow the same rules as vehicles when riding with traffic and yield when entering the roundabout. Since traffic is slower inside the roundabout, cyclists should be able to travel at or near the same speed as motorists, staying in line with the circulating traffic.

Roundabouts are not complicated but can be confusing as it is something new. Sometimes it’s easier to learn by seeing it, than to read about it. Feel free to access this navigational video to help you. https://youtu.be/hsFAs9gEYNQ For additional information go to: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/roundabouts/index.html

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

More News

City of A.L. awarded funding to clean up contaminated soils at Blazing Star Landing

Senior highlight: Mallory Luhring

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial Roundup: States should continue fight against ash borer

News

City of A.L. awarded funding to clean up contaminated soils at Blazing Star Landing

News

Dispose holiday greens and Christmas trees correctly to protect trees

News

Legacy Amendment provides $361,000 in grants to support history projects

News

Poinsettias donated to St. John’s

News

Larson family shares $90 million gift with charities

News

Loaves & Fishes receives donation

News

A successful hunt

Health Updates

Experts say experience convinced Midwest of virus dangers

News

‘Unprecedented’ mail volume delays Christmas gifts

News

United Way announces lights contest winners

News

MSU Mankato addresses hunger on campus with free groceries now, food pantry in spring

News

PUC signs off on $750 million Xcel wind energy project

Health Updates

Experts fear the holidays will fuel the U.S. crisis

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota crosses grim Christmas Eve threshold of 5K deaths

News

Safety a higher priority than sales for many small retailers

News

Retailers brace for returns from online shopping

Health Updates

MNsure sees 4% increase in signups during recent open enrollment period

News

The Minnesota roots of Pixar’s new “Soul”

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 taken to hospital after van crashes into garbage truck

News

Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car hits building and other reports

News

Albert Leans begin to dig out from blizzard; dangerous wind chills remain

Health Updates

Some shipments of Moderna vaccine to Minnesota delayed

News

District court judge orders The Interchange to halt indoor on-premises dining