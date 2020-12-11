expand
December 12, 2020

Allan Brown

Published 1:16 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Allan Thomas Brown, age 80, of Wells, MN died Wednesday, December 8th, 2020 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 14th, 2020 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN with Father Greg Havel officiating. A public visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-5:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN and one hour prior to the service at church. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is assisting the family with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to The American Diabetes Association. Please see brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.

Al graduated from Ortonville High School in 1958, and the University of Minnesota in 1967 with a degree in Civil Engineering. For 36 years he worked at Wells Concrete Products as a Civil Engineer, erecting buildings,  with his most honorable years as Head of Field Operations. He was very proud of the fact that he worked for the same company for his entire career. Al was a long-standing member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Allan Brown

The game of golf was a passion of Al’s and he passed it along to his children at a young age. Upon retiring in 1999, he and Karen purchased a motorhome and took to the roads of America. They travelled from coast to coast with a summer long trip through Alaska. Al enjoyed the sights, golfing, and meeting new people. His other hobbies included model railroading and woodworking with his kids and grandchildren.

Al was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. In his later years, Al also picked up the enjoyment of reading. He never met a challenge that he couldn’t handle, if it was broke, he could fix it. Al especially took great enjoyment in talking to his children and grandchildren, passing on his wisdom of life, work experiences, and adventures as a young man.

He is survived by his wife Karen of Wells, MN; sons Lance (Bridgett Steele) of Kernersville, NC and Marc of Rosemount, MN; daughter Jennifer (Jeffrey) Schoenfelder of Rochester, MN; 7 grandchildren: Theresa, Tyler and his wife Samantha, Krista, Samantha, Joel, Cassidy, and Grace; sister Kay (Joe) Fogarty of Burnsville, MN; sister-in-law Marlene Aloisio of Denver, CO; brothers-in-law Maury (Janet) Schimek of Easton, MN and Quinten (Mary) Schimek of New Ulm, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Leona Brown; father-in-law Henry Schimek; mother-in-law Catherine Schimek; and brothers-in-law Henry M. and James Schimek.

