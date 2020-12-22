expand
December 22, 2020

Albert Lea house damaged by fire

By Staff Reports

Published 11:39 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

An Albert Lea house was damaged by fire Tuesday morning. 

Albert Lea firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 7:52 a.m. for a report of a structure fire at 714 Jefferson Ave. 

When firefighters and law enforcement officers arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story structure, according to a press release. Fire crews went inside and found fire in a second floor bedroom. 

Crews also searched both the first and second floors for residents, and police assisted in contacting the first floor resident to be sure everyone was out of the house.

No one was injured in the fire, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist with the investigation, the release stated.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, and damage is estimated at $10,000. 

 

