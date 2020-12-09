expand
Ad Spot

December 9, 2020

Kelly Hendrickson took the photos that were used in the Albert Lea boys’ hockey calendar fundraiser. The photos feature members of the Albert Lea boys’ hockey team alongside members of the Albert Lea Police Department, Fire Department and other organizations. - Photo courtesy Kelly Hendrickson

Albert Lea hockey turns to a new fundraiser

By Tyler Julson

Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Calendar highlights heroes in the Albert Lea community

 

After having its annual golf tournament fundraiser canceled this summer due to COVID-19, the Albert Lea High School boys’ hockey team is trying out a new fundraiser — a “Hometown Heroes” calendar.

The wall calendar features members of the Albert Lea boys’ hockey team posed with some of Albert Lea’s finest, including members of the Albert Lea Police Department, Albert Lea Fire Department, health care workers, teachers and others.

Partnering with the Blue Line Club, the team set out to honor the heroes of Albert Lea while raising funds for the program.

Melissa Barr, co-chairwoman of the Blue Line Club said the idea came about after seeing another area hockey team come out with a poster. She said the group thought a calendar would be better because it would allow them to space people out more and highlight more groups.

“It was kind of a collaborative decision to do a calendar,” Barr said. “The calendar would allow us to have photos in smaller settings, people could enjoy it all year and what a great way to highlight multiple different roles instead of just one.”

Local photographer Kelly Hendrickson took and edited the photos for the calendar and the group partnered with Church Offset Printing on the design and printing aspects.

Barr said all of the service groups they contacted to be in the photos jumped at the chance.

“All of these groups are so engaged in the community already,” Barr said. “They go about doing their jobs. It’s their calling and they’re honored to do that work, so to be highlighted for that work I think was humbling for them.”

J.D. Carlson, a member of the Blue Line Club, said all precautions were taken when shooting photos for the calendar. He said while some photos may look like they are standing close together, everyone was wearing their masks prior to the photos and put them back on immediately after.

“Everybody thought it was a great idea,” Carlson said. “Everybody loves a nice calendar. It’s a beautiful calendar. I think all the pages are going to mean a lot to people.”

Some of the calendars were sold in presale; however, there are still many available for purchase. Calendars are $20 each and can be purchased from any high school hockey player or by contacting Barr or Carlson. Players are currently working with Hy-Vee management to set up a table at the store to sell them as well.

“It was a fun project and a great way for the team to stay engaged,” Barr said. “Doing something positive, not only to support their team and their potential season, but to highlight those disciplines within the community that are working so hard right now.”

 

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

Carr, Gach help Minnesota rally, beat Boston College in OT

Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested with tabernacle and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea hockey turns to a new fundraiser

Business

Chamber starts new initiatives centered around mental health

Featured News

Holiday events to ring in the season

News

Fourth year of dredging on track to begin in 2021

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Albert Lea man charged with murder of Lyle resident

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 4-7, 2020

Health Updates

New report finds increase in 2020 overdose deaths

News

Company offers Semcac matching donation challenge

News

Blood drive collects 53 pints

Business

Gift guide makes buying local easy

Education

Minnesota school drops name of 1st governor amid complaints

Health Updates

Minnesota presents plan for COVID-19 vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Authorities: Human interaction involved in starting warehouse fire

News

DNR continues chronic wasting disease response with 2 special hunts

Health Updates

‘Quite frankly shocking’: U.S. virus deaths hit record levels

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new cases reported in Freeborn County

Education

School board approves 1.17% levy increase

Cops, Courts & Fires

Tabernacle taken from church and other reports