expand
Ad Spot

December 7, 2020

Administrator’s Corner: Students achieving industry certifications

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Monday, December 7, 2020

Administrator’s Corner by John Double

 

The spring of 2020 brought challenges to education around the globe.  Amongst all of the changes going on, Albert Lea Area Schools saw an opportunity to enhance students’ education and workplace preparation. Through those efforts, 192 students achieved one or more industry recognized certifications as part of their coursework last year.

Albert Lea’s work-based learning programs have included an industry recognized certification for years.  Students in our youth apprenticeship program achieved the general OSHA-10 safety training as part of the experience. In recent years, that opportunity expanded to also include our diversified work programs as well. This last year, the opportunity presented itself to expand this to some of our other agriculture and industrial technology courses.  Last year, 166 students achieved either a general or career-specific OSHA-10 safety course certification (81.8% of those attempting the course in agriculture/industrial technology courses, 88.4% of those attempting the course in work-based learning courses).

John Double

This past year also created the opportunity for our family and consumer science department to get involved by offering an industry recognized certification of their own. The ServeSafe food handler certification is a standard used in many food service locations. Whether a local restaurant or the food service department at an assisted living facility, ServeSafe certification is an industry-recognized credential. Last year 37 students achieved this certification (92.5% of those attempting the test).

Our small engine courses use the Briggs & Stratton industry recognized certifications, however, when our educational setting shifted to all distance learning last spring, we were unable to do those certification exams. We are hoping to have our students back in school soon enough this year to allow for those certifications to be offered again.

Albert Lea Area Schools are proud of our students for achieving these industry recognized certifications, our instructors for their role in our students’ educations and our community for recognizing the potential that students earning these certifications as part of their classes holds for the workplace environment. We look forward to continuing our efforts to provide industry recognized certifications to our students.

John Double is the distance learning academy principal for Albert Lea Area Schools.

More News

New highway in southern Minnesota will include passageway designed for deer

Private money helped pay to conduct Minnesota’s election

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

LaVerna M. Charlson

News

New highway in southern Minnesota will include passageway designed for deer

Elections & Campaigns

Private money helped pay to conduct Minnesota’s election

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000

Health Updates

Forum today to update community on COVID-19

News

Former governor weds campaign staffer 41 years his junior

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Students achieving industry certifications

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows damaged and other reports

News

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Health Updates

Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 new area deaths reported

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota’s Biden electors pledge to stay on script

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County; 75 new deaths statewide

Albert Lea Tigers

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Featured News

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

News

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

News

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 1-3, 2020

Education

Star class: Computing curriculum

Education

Minnesota Association of Townships announces scholarship program

Education

Area Learning Center standout student

News

Car donated to head of winter gear drive

News

Giving Tuesday event in Wells collects needed items and food

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett re-elected assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans

News

Minnesota’s top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan