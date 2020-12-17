expand
December 17, 2020

Baked Brie Pancakes

Add memorable meaning to holiday mornings

By Staff Reports

December 17, 2020

Of all the traditions that make the holiday season truly special, there’s one that often stands above the rest by bringing loved ones to the table: food. This year, despite all the unknowns that’ll likely make the festivities different than ever before, you can bring your family together with recipes that add that special feeling back to time spent celebrating.

With smaller gatherings and many people staying closer to home, the opportunity to enjoy a morning meal can be something to cherish. You can make mornings mean more by sharing a breakfast like Baked Brie Pancakes with the loved ones in your household, and you can even join friends and family from afar via video call to make the recipe together.

These pancakes are perfect for special holiday moments and call for Real California Milk, cheese and butter so you can feel good knowing your breakfast is made with sustainably produced milk from California families.

Find more breakfast recipes for the holidays at realcaliforniamilk.com/better-breakfast and share your creations using #MorningsMeanMore.

 

Baked Brie Pancakes

Servings: 4-6

Pancakes:

6          ounces Real California Brie, cut into chunks

1          cup Real California Milk

1          cup biscuit mix

2          tablespoons sugar

1          tablespoon lemon juice

1          teaspoon lemon zest

6          large eggs

1          tablespoon Real California Unsalted Butter

3-4       tablespoons chopped, toasted walnuts

 

Sauteed Pears:

1          tablespoon Real California Unsalted Butter

3          pears, any variety, cored and thinly sliced

1          tablespoon sugar

1/4       cup orange juice

1/4       teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4       teaspoon cinnamon

To make pancakes: Preheat oven to 425 F. In food processor, process brie until finely broken up. Add milk, biscuit mix, sugar, lemon juice and lemon zest. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds. Add eggs and process until just beaten in.

In 10-inch oven-proof skillet, melt butter. Pour in batter. Bake 15-20 minutes until browned and set.

To make sauteed pears: In saute pan, melt butter. Add pears, sugar, orange juice, nutmeg and cinnamon; saute over high heat until pears are tender and juice has caramelized. Serve with pancakes and toasted walnuts.

Substitution: Use apples in place of pears.

