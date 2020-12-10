Add fruity flavor and fun to holiday desserts

Making the holiday season special is an important tradition for many families, and it’s likely to take on heightened importance this year with gatherings, celebrations and festivities taking on a different look than years past. One family-favorite way to create holiday magic is through delicious desserts that can be made and enjoyed together.

Don’t be afraid to try something new this year by turning to foods typically associated with warmer weather. For example, watermelon is available year-round and makes a surprisingly nutritious, flavorful addition to your seasonal spread, whether it’s the main ingredient or included in recipes from entrees to sides and drinks to desserts.

For a kid-friendly, tasty treat, ask your little ones to help make these Holiday Watermelon Cutouts. Because they only require a few ingredients and plenty of creativity, they’re perfect for getting the whole family involved. Or try this Watermelon and Blueberry Cheesecake as the highlight at your dessert table with its creamy, fruity flavor and eye-popping looks.

To find more holiday dessert solutions and other sweet recipe ideas, visit watermelon.org.

Holiday Watermelon Cutouts

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Ingredients

1/2 watermelon, cut into 1/2-inch thick disks

Vanilla frosting or yogurt

Sprinkles, for decorating

Directions

Using holiday cookie cutters, cut shapes out of watermelon disks.

Decorate watermelon shapes with yogurt.

Top with sprinkles.

Watermelon and Blueberry Cheesecake

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Servings: 12

Ingredients

Cheesecake:

Nonstick cooking spray

1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs (2 graham crackers)

24 ounces fat-free cream cheese, at room temperature

8 ounces low-fat cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup white sugar

3/4 cup no-calorie sugar substitute

3/4 cup fat-free half-and-half

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons lemon peel, finely grated

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups liquid egg substitute (equivalent of 6 eggs)

Watermelon-Blueberry Sauce:

3 cups watermelon juice, with pulp

6 teaspoons cornstarch

6 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons no-calorie sugar substitute

1-1 1/2 teaspoons lemon extract

2 cups diced watermelon

3 cups blueberries

Directions

To make cheesecake: Preheat oven to 350° F.

Spray bottom and sides of 9-inch springform pan. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs in pan and tilt to spread evenly over bottom and sides, leaving extra crumbs on bottom.

Using electric mixer, beat fat-free cream cheese, low-fat cream cheese, sugar and sugar substitute until creamy and well-blended. Slowly add half-and-half, lemon juice, lemon peel and vanilla; continue beating. Add egg substitute until mixture is thoroughly blended and creamy. Pour into crumb-lined pan.

Place springform pan in large roasting pan. Pour enough water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of springform pan. Bake cheesecake until firm, slightly golden and top is cracked, about 1 hour, 25 minutes. Remove springform pan from water and refrigerate, uncovered, until cold, about 3 hours or overnight.

To make watermelon-blueberry sauce: In blender, whip watermelon juice, cornstarch, lemon juice, sugar and sugar substitute until smooth. Pour into small saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to gentle boil until topping begins to thicken. Remove from heat and place in refrigerator to cool. Just before serving, add lemon extract, diced watermelon and blueberries; stir to thoroughly blend.

To serve, run knife around sides of cheesecake and remove springform pan sides. Top each slice with generous helping of watermelon-blueberry sauce.