December 31, 2020

Apple and Bacon Brussels Sprouts

A fresh take on an old classic

By Submitted

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

By Bryan Cunningham

 

Ingredients

6 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 small onion, julienned

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 small Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped

1 recipe Basic Brussels Sprouts, recipe below

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

 

Directions

Place the bacon into a 10-inch straight-sided saute pan and set over medium-high heat. Cook bacon until crisp and brown. Remove bacon and all but 1 tablespoon of the fat from the pan using a slotted spoon.

Decrease the heat to low. Add the onion and cook just until it turns semi-translucent, approximately 3 minutes. Add the salt and apple and continue to cook for another minute. Add the Brussels sprouts, heavy cream and mustard and cook just until the Brussels sprouts are heated through, approximately 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the bacon.me.

 

 

Basic Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1 pound Brussels sprouts, rinsed

1/2 cup water

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

 

Directions

Cut off the stem end of the Brussels sprouts and remove any yellowing outer leaves. Cut each Brussels sprout in half from top to bottom. Place the Brussels sprouts, water and salt into a 3- to 4-quart saucier and cover. Place over high heat and cook for 5 minutes or until tender.

 

Bryan Cunningham has been a chef for over 20 years. He loves learning new skills in the kitchen and experimenting with different ingredients. When he’s not in the kitchen, he is watching shows featuring his favorite chefs or spending time with his wife and three children. He is proud of living in his native town of Albert Lea and owns Yankee Catering.

