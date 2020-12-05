5 things to do this week

1

Drive-thru live Nativity

First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea will host a Love Came Down Drive-Thru Live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. for five days starting Sunday and continuing through Christmas Eve. People are encouraged to enter from the west using Clark Street and then turn right on St. Mary Avenue. A freewill donation will be accepted.

2

Gift of Lights

The 2020 United Way Gift of Lights Holiday Contest will officially kick off Thursday at various homes, businesses and organizations throughout Freeborn County.

Participants must have registered with the United Way and will be eligible for prizes in a series of categories. Entry fees go to support 24 programs providing human services throughout the county.

A panel of judges will determine the winners.

Addresses included in the contest as of Wednesday afternoon were the following:

• 210 Willamor Road

• 1314 Martin Road

• 1319 Sheridan St.

• 2020 Brookside Drive

• 100 N. Broadway

• 1329 Crestview Drive

• 1001 Spicer Road

• 1205 Martin Road

• 807 S. Third Ave.

• 304 and 302 Front St.

• 1921 Lakewood Ave.

• 517 E. 11th St.

People can continue signing up through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Visit unitedwayfc.org/giftoflights for any additions.

3

Visits with Santa

Haven’t seen Santa Claus yet this year? There are a couple more opportunities this weekend.

Santa is scheduled to be at Northbridge Mall from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are also slated to be in the front lawn of 622 W. Richway Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. People are invited to take photos in an outdoor setup with a backdrop and bench for children to sit on in front of Santa.

4

Holiday Open Mic Nite

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative will host a virtual variety show starting at 7 p.m. Saturday on the organization’s Facebook page. The organization accepted pre-recorded video submissions of holiday tunes, poems, memories, stories and other performances for the event.

5

Winter art stroll

Take a walk in historic downtown Albert Lea and check out the creations of little artists at United Preschool in the windows. Each month from December through February will bring a new collection of artwork. Participating storefronts include Whimzy Toys & Party, New To You, Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Between Friends Boutique, Frames-R-Us, Brick Furniture, Allure Salon & Spa, The Outlet, Plymouth Shoe Store, Edward Jones and The Albert Lea Art Center.