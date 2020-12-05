expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

5 things to do this week

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:15 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

1

Drive-thru live Nativity

First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea will host a Love Came Down Drive-Thru Live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. for five days starting Sunday and continuing through Christmas Eve. People are encouraged to enter from the west using Clark Street and then turn right on St. Mary Avenue. A freewill donation will be accepted.

2

Gift of Lights

The 2020 United Way Gift of Lights Holiday Contest will officially kick off Thursday at various homes, businesses and organizations throughout Freeborn County.

Participants must have registered with the United Way and will be eligible for prizes in a series of categories. Entry fees go to support 24 programs providing human services throughout the county.

A panel of judges will determine the winners.

Addresses included in the contest as of Wednesday afternoon were the following:

• 210 Willamor Road

• 1314 Martin Road

• 1319 Sheridan St.

• 2020 Brookside Drive

• 100 N. Broadway

• 1329 Crestview Drive

• 1001 Spicer Road

• 1205 Martin Road

• 807 S. Third Ave.

• 304 and 302 Front St.

• 1921 Lakewood Ave.

• 517 E. 11th St.

People can continue signing up through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Visit unitedwayfc.org/giftoflights for any additions.

3

Visits with Santa

Haven’t seen Santa Claus yet this year? There are a couple more opportunities this weekend.

Santa is scheduled to be at Northbridge Mall from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are also slated to be in the front lawn of 622 W. Richway Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. People are invited to take photos in an outdoor setup with a backdrop and bench for children to sit on in front of Santa.

Holiday Open Mic Nite

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative will host a virtual variety show starting at 7 p.m. Saturday on the organization’s Facebook page. The organization accepted pre-recorded video submissions of holiday tunes, poems, memories, stories and other performances for the event.

5

Winter art stroll

Take a walk in historic downtown Albert Lea and check out the creations of little artists at United Preschool in the windows. Each month from December through February will bring a new collection of artwork. Participating storefronts include Whimzy Toys & Party, New To You, Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Between Friends Boutique, Frames-R-Us, Brick Furniture, Allure Salon & Spa, The Outlet, Plymouth Shoe Store, Edward Jones and The Albert Lea Art Center.

More News

Let the birding begin

5 things to do this week

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota election process on solid ground

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Let the birding begin

News

5 things to do this week

Education

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

News

Golden K Kiwanians ring bell

News

Hartland Township supervisor retires

News

Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

News

This Week in History: Hog cholera quarantine in place 50 years ago

Health Updates

Common COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked

Health Updates

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy restores hearing for resident

Business

Local business owner completes OSHA training

News

County board approves a 2.4% levy increase for ’21

News

Donor pledges to match funds raised by Salvation Army

News

Workers descend on northern Minnesota to build oil pipeline

News

Minnesota will continue emerald ash borer regulations

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment period drawing to a close for the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff to appeal 2021 salary

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: One dead, one severely injured after stabbing incident in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory