expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz holds a package of spaghetti noodles before packing it into an emergency food box at Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday. Evan Frost/MPR News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

By Jon Collins, Minnesota Public Radio News

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that he’s hoping to reach a deal for COVID-19 relief in the state by next week, including proposals for additional food assistance.

The food relief group Second Harvest Heartland estimates that 1 in 8 Minnesotans, including 20 percent of children, don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Walz called on Minnesotans to refrain from gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Minnesota has been seeing record numbers of positive cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Minnesotans should take a pause over the holiday and consider the health of their family and neighbors, the governor said.

“The sacrifices you’re making are making sure that those overwhelmed emergency rooms and those nurses and doctors are able to protect their family, able to keep working themselves,” Walz said.

Walz proposed a statewide COVID-19 relief package this week and said negotiations with the Legislature are progressing. Part of the proposed package would provide a bridge in funding for hunger relief programs in the state.

Hunger-relief groups are citing increased demand as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Walz says many Minnesotans are now struggling with food because of sacrifices they made to keep their neighbors safe. People shouldn’t be ashamed to access emergency food when they need it, he said

“Come and get this,” Walz said of emergency food aid. “This is not a handout, this is a hand up.”

Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole said it’s important to remove the stigma associated with getting help, especially when so many Americans are about to run out of unemployment benefits. She called on people to financially support food relief organizations, and for the federal government to pass another COVID-19 relief package and expand SNAP benefits.

“We can’t do it without you,” O’Toole said. “I have total faith that if we stick together we will get through this.”

Demand for delivered meals has increased drastically since the pandemic started, said Patrick Rowan, executive director of Metro Meals on Wheels. While federal stimulus money will help food relief groups provide services until the end of December, Rowan said it’s unclear if they’ll have to cut back if Congress doesn’t renew the funding.

“We’re really nervous about what happens in January,” Rowan said. “Without Congress passing another relief package, we’re going to be put in a really tight spot.”

State Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said farmers have played an important role in providing fresh food to food banks across the state, but that the pandemic has really brought home how important a strong statewide food system is.

“We need to keep going and we need to be generous when we can,” Peterson said. “And we need to ask for help when we need to ask for help.”

More News

Create a pet-friendly home this holiday season

Filling family comfort foods

Mary (Keller) Kellogg

Joanne Haroldson

News

Create a pet-friendly home this holiday season

News

Filling family comfort foods

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools to stay in distance learning through end of December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

Business

Walz, House Republicans, push for quick relief for hard-hit businesses

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County COVID-19 hospitalizations rising