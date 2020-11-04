Winnebago County election results
President and vice president
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence: 602 votes, 68.10%
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris: 267 votes, 30.20%
Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson: 0 votes, 0%
Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr: 1 vote, 0.11%
Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler: 1 vote, 0.11%
Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker: 1 vote, 0.11%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen: 11 votes, 1.24%
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard: 0 votes, 0%
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball: 1 vote,11%
U.S. senator
Joni Ernst: 558 votes, 63.77%
Theresa Greenfield: 299 votes, 34.17%
Rick Stewart: 14 votes, 1.6%
Suzanne Herzog: 4 votes, 0.46%
U.S. representative, District 4
Randy Feenstra: 594 votes, 69.64%
J.D. Scholten: 259 votes, 30.36%
State senator, District 4
Dennis Guth: 747 votes, 100%
State representative, District 7
Henry Stone: 571 votes, 67.26%
Debra Jensen: 278 votes, 32.74%
County auditor
Karla Weiss: 792 votes: 100%
County sheriff
Michael E. Droessler: 555 votes, 63.28%
Steven V. Hepperly: 322 votes, 36.72%
Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner
Vote for 3
Gary Wasmund: 536 votes, 29.83%
Kyle Frerichs: 699 votes, 38.9%
Gary Ludwig: 562 votes, 31.27%
County Agricultural Extension Council
Vote for 4
Skylynn Fleming: 552 votes, 24.76%
Andrew Jon Fedders: 556 votes, 24.94%
Kathryn Barkema: 575 votes, 25.8%
Nate Forsberg: 546 votes, 24.5%
County Agricultural Extension Council vacancy
Cassondra Willmert: 740 votes, 100%
Retain Supreme Court Justice Christopher McDonald
Yes: 544 votes, 76.84%
No: 164 votes, 23.16%
Retain Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman
Yes: 528 votes, 75.11%
No: 175 votes, 24.89%
Retain Supreme Court Justice Susan Kay Christensen
Yes: 548 votes, 77.18%
No: 162 votes, 22.82%
Retain Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield
Yes: 520 votes, 75.25%
No: 171 votes, 24.75%
Retain Court of Appeals Judge Julie A. Schumacher
Yes: 558 votes, 80.06%
No: 139 votes, 19.94%
Retain Court of Appeals Judge Sharon Soorholtz Greer
Yes: 528 votes, 77.08%
No: 157 votes, 22.92%
Retain Court of Appeals Judge Thomas N. Bower
Yes: 534 votes, 77.62%
No: 154 votes, 22.38%
Retain Court of Appeals Judge David May
Yes: 526 votes, 76.45%
No: 162 votes, 23.55%
Retain District 2A Judge Colleen D. Weiland
Yes: 551 votes, 78.16%
No: 154 votes, 21.84%
Retain District 2A Judge Christopher Foy
Yes: 520 votes, 76.13%
No: 163 votes, 23.87%
Retain District 2A Judge Gregg R. Rosenbladt
Yes: 528 votes, 76.86%
No: 159 votes, 23.14%
Retain District 2A Judge DeDra Schroeder
Yes: 519 votes, 75.77%
No: 166 votes, 24.23%
Retain District 2A Associate Judge Adam D. Sauer
Yes: 568 votes, 80.23%
No: 140 votes, 19.77%
Retain District 2A Associate Judge Karen Kaufman Salic
Yes: 505 votes, 75.26%
No: 166 votes, 24.74%
Public Measure 1
Yes: 196 votes, 24.84%
No: 593 votes, 75.16%