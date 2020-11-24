Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

Democrats and Republicans at the Capitol seem poised to find a compromise that would help some 14,000 bars, restaurants and other hospitality businesses in Minnesota hurt by the restrictions forced by COVID-19.

Walz on Tuesday unveiled the basics of his plan to provide financial help for restaurant and bar owners and workers hurt by the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The proposal includes:

Direct aid to affected businesses and regulatory fee waivers for bars, restaurants, event centers, craft breweries.

Extending jobless benefits for 13 more weeks, a move the state said will help up to 100,000 workers whose benefits currently end next month, and a $500 one-time emergency payment to struggling families.

A one-time grant to restaurants to provide food for healthcare workers, homeless shelters and long-term care operations.

The governor, who signaled the move on Monday, hasn’t yet put a dollar figure to the cost, but he called the need to aid those businesses and workers “absolutely critical.”

Walz said he’s ready to call another special legislative session to offer COVID-19 relief and expressed hope of reaching a compromise with GOP lawmakers.

“The ball is rolling now,” Walz said Tuesday morning. He said he was “super hopeful” a deal can been reached with Republicans in the next week or so.

Republicans posted their own package Tuesday that includes some $400 million in direct grants.

State Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, said swift action is critical.

“My hope would be that we can have money in their pockets within 30 days,” he told MPR News. “Knowing that it’s coming for these operators and knowing that we have relief on the way will allow them to sleep a whole lot better and to be able to communicate to their employees that life is going to get better.”