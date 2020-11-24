expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Democrats and Republicans at the Capitol seem poised to find a compromise that would help some 14,000 bars, restaurants and other hospitality businesses in Minnesota hurt by the restrictions forced by COVID-19.

Walz on Tuesday unveiled the basics of his plan to provide financial help for restaurant and bar owners and workers hurt by the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The proposal includes:

  • Direct aid to affected businesses and regulatory fee waivers for bars, restaurants, event centers, craft breweries.
  • Extending jobless benefits for 13 more weeks, a move the state said will help up to 100,000 workers whose benefits currently end next month, and a $500 one-time emergency payment to struggling families.
  • A one-time grant to restaurants to provide food for healthcare workers, homeless shelters and long-term care operations.

The governor, who signaled the move on Monday, hasn’t yet put a dollar figure to the cost, but he called the need to aid those businesses and workers “absolutely critical.”

Walz said he’s ready to call another special legislative session to offer COVID-19 relief and expressed hope of reaching a compromise with GOP lawmakers.

“The ball is rolling now,” Walz said Tuesday morning. He said he was “super hopeful” a deal can been reached with Republicans in the next week or so.

Republicans posted their own package Tuesday that includes some $400 million in direct grants.

State Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, said swift action is critical.

“My hope would be that we can have money in their pockets within 30 days,” he told MPR News. “Knowing that it’s coming for these operators and knowing that we have relief on the way will allow them to sleep a whole lot better and to be able to communicate to their employees that life is going to get better.”

More News

Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

Elaine Bjerke

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Business

Walz, GOP ready plan to aid businesses, workers hurt by new COVID curbs

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 area deaths reported; hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works

Business

Walz readies new package to aid businesses hurt by curbs

News

Where have CARES Act funds been spent locally?

Health Updates

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 30 new cases in Freeborn County

News

Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for people considered high-risk

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicles found and other reports

News

A guide to navigating your virtual Thanksgiving

Health Updates

FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 55 new cases reported in Freeborn County

News

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

News

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

Education

Star class: Counselor-led program

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Be positive leaders for Albert Lea students

Business

Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

Business

Towing business joins chamber