expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

By Associated Press

Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and said Wednesday that the team will close the remaining home games to fans, as the state blew past its record for new deaths in a day.

The Vikings said in a statement that while players, coaches and staff have missed the energy and passion that fans bring on game day, the team would no longer seek approval to host more than 250 fans for the remaining games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The state’s health guidelines currently cap crowds at 250.

“While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as the top priority,” the team said. “We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community.”

The stands were empty for the Vikings’ first game of the season. The last three home games had 250 or fewer invited family members of players and staff in the lower bowl.

The Minnesota Department of Health Minnesota on Wednesday reported a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19 and 4,900 new coronavirus cases, raising the state’s death toll to 2,754 and its total case count to 194,570. The daily death toll represented a more than 55% jump from Minnesota’s previous record of 36 deaths, reported on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota — an important measure of how fast the virus is spreading — has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from just under 7% on Oct. 27 to nearly 13% on Tuesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

“This is just inevitable. If we do not change our behaviors and take some mitigation efforts, this will continue to spike.” Gov. Tim Walz told Minnesota Public Radio earlier Wednesday as he previewed the new figures.

A day earlier, Walz warned Minnesotans that the state was approaching the worst phase of the pandemic and that conditions would get dramatically worse unless people start changing their behavior. He announced new restrictions aimed at slowing the accelerating spread of the coronavirus. Bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 p.m., but can still offer takeout and delivery, and attendance at weddings, funerals and social gatherings will be limited. Those new restrictions will start to take effect Friday.

More News

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area

Featured News

Veterans Day ceremony takes place in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

News

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

Elections & Campaigns

Biden’s plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

News

Freeborn County DVS closed due to COVID exposure

Cops, Courts & Fires

Downed trees, electrical wires reported and other reports

News

Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

News

October revenue up in Minnesota

Health Updates

U.S. hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic addresses COVID-19 surge in Midwest

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new case in Freeborn County; statewide hospital admissions hit new high

Health Updates

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Affordable Care Act to come before Supreme Court

Education

Freeborn County under ice storm warning; Albert Lea district cancels school for weather

News

Council approves TIF district for housing project

Featured News

‘I’d do it again, too’

Education

‘I worry about these things’

Health Updates

10 COVID-19 myths debunked by Mayo Clinic