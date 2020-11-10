expand
November 10, 2020

Paty Thrond, president of the Frank J. Kalis VFW Auxiliary Post 1778, and Wanda Christensen, manager of Shoe Sensation, are leading an initiative through the end of the year to collect socks and other items for area troops and veterans. - Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

VFW auxiliary partners with Albert Lea business to help troops, veterans

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:22 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Albert Lea’s Shoe Sensation is partnering with the Frank J. Kalis VFW Post 1778 Auxiliary in Wells to collect socks and other items for troops and veterans through the end of the year.

Store manager Wanda Christensen said this is the fifth year for the company-wide program.

In addition to donating new socks still in the package, people can also give new lap blankets, shoes or other items they think troops or veterans may use.

Once the initiative ends Dec. 31, Christensen will work with Paty Thrond, president of the auxiliary, to find homes for the items in the area community.

She said she and Thrond have known each other for many years, and they hope the effort will also raise awareness of the auxiliary and its efforts to reach out in the community. Thrond said the auxiliary has a new community outreach program this year on the national level.

“People are in crisis all over, but we’re focused on our veterans,” Thrond said.

Christensen said socks do not have to be purchased from the store, but if people decide to buy them there, they will receive 20% off the socks and a coupon for $10 off their next $50 purchase.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

If people have questions about the initiative, they can call 507-552-1664.

 

