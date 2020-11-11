expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin, Faribault and Owatonna will be lit in red, white and blue this evening in recognition of Veterans Day, according to a press release.

Mayo staff continue an ongoing commitment to the armed forces first begun by William Worrall Mayo, M.D., during the Civil War, the release stated. Many military veterans at Mayo continue to serve as part of the National Guard and Reserve, while others continue to use their leadership and expertise to serve their local communities.

A similar honoring of local veterans will take place Dec. 7 for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

More News

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area

Featured News

Veterans Day ceremony takes place in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

News

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

Elections & Campaigns

Biden’s plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports record 56 deaths; Freeborn County reports 23 new cases

News

Freeborn County DVS closed due to COVID exposure

Cops, Courts & Fires

Downed trees, electrical wires reported and other reports

News

Veterans to be honored by Mayo Clinic Health System

News

October revenue up in Minnesota

Health Updates

U.S. hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic addresses COVID-19 surge in Midwest

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new case in Freeborn County; statewide hospital admissions hit new high

Health Updates

Walz plans 10 p.m. curfew on in-person service at bars, eateries, curbs on events to stem COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Items stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Affordable Care Act to come before Supreme Court

Education

Freeborn County under ice storm warning; Albert Lea district cancels school for weather

News

Council approves TIF district for housing project

Featured News

‘I’d do it again, too’

Education

‘I worry about these things’

Health Updates

10 COVID-19 myths debunked by Mayo Clinic