November 16, 2020

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 7:09 am Monday, November 16, 2020

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:09 a.m. Saturday at 1301 E. Hawthorne St. The incident reportedly happened between 9 p.m. Friday and 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

A car was reported rummaged through at 5:14 p.m. Saturday at 717 Freeborn Ave. The incident reportedly happened sometime overnight.

 

Shotgun stolen

Police received a report at 12:10 p.m. Friday of a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun that was reported stolen from a vehicle in an unlocked garage at 110 Fairview Drive.

 

Tires slashed

Police received a report at 12:55 p.m. Friday of an individual whose tires had been slashed the night before. 

 

Counterfeit bills reported

A counterfeit $10 bill was reported at 1:51 p.m. Friday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. 

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 5:03 a.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

Police received a report at 10:47 p.m. Friday of a gas drive off at 1210 E. Main St. The gas stolen was valued at $68. Police discovered one of the license plates from the vehicle used in the gas drive-off had been stolen from another vehicle at 616 E. 11th St. 

 

Windows broken 

Police received a report at 10:45 a.m. Saturday of windows that were reported broken at a house at 602 Minnesota Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Richard Allen Morgan II on a local warrant at 4:34 p.m. Saturday at 1609 W. Main St. 

 

Gas siphoned out of truck

Gas was reported siphoned out of a truck at 5:39 p.m. Saturday at 632 Marshall St. The theft reportedly happened between Wednesday and Saturday.

 

Theft by fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:22 p.m. Friday at 66883 255th St. of someone who had sold an RV and received a check for it from an account that had been closed. 

 

Couch illegally dumped

A white couch was reported illegally dumped in a ditch at 9:10 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 720th Avenue and 160th Street.

 

1 arrested after crash

Police arrested Jordan Robert Good, 25, after a traffic crash at 3:28 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 20. He was expected to be charged with third-degree driving while intoxicated. 

