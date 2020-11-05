Updated 2020 Freeborn County election results

(41 out of 41 precincts reporting) These results were updated at 3 p.m. Thursday and now include mail ballots turned in on Election Day.

Total ballots cast: 16,885

Registered voters: 18,629

Absentee ballots: 4,726

Mail ballots: 6,543

The Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office will accept ballots postmarked by Election Day through Nov. 10. Everything but the president and vice president votes will be added to the current totals. Ballots received after Election Day will remain segregated.

Federal offices

President and vice president

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence 9,578 56.95%

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris 6,889 40.96%

Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson 38 0.23%

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker 51 0.3%

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball 49 0.29%

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard 26 0.15%

Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier 10 .06%

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett 4 0.2%

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 146 0.87%

Write-in 27 0.16%

U.S. Senator

Kevin O’Connor 1,057 6.39%

Oliver Steinberg 313 1.89%

Jason Lewis 8,358 50.55%

Tina Smith 6,795 41.10%

Write-in 10 .06%

1st District U.S. Representative

Bill Rood 1,029 6.23%

Jim Hagedorn 8,379 50.7%

Dan Feehan 7,106 43%

Write-in 13 .08%

State offices

District 27 senator

Tyler Becvar 1,103 6.71%

Gene Dornink 8,296 50.44%

Dan Sparks 7,031 42.75%

Write-in 18 .11%

District 27A representative

Peggy Bennett 10,207 62.16%

Thomas Martinez 6,203 37.77%

Write-in 11 .07%

District 27B representative

Patricia Mueller 101 55.49%

Jeanne Poppe 81 44.51%

Freeborn County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Ronald Jacobsen 1,467 46.9%

Brad Edwin 1,651 52.78%

Write-in 10 .32%

District 3

John Forman 1,349 50.28%

Steve Kluver 1,317 49.09%

Write-in 17 .63%

District 5

Ted Herman 1,683 52.92%

Mike Lee 1,488 46.79%

Write-in 9 .28%

Albert Lea City Council

Ward 1

Rich Murray 1,798 98.95%

Write-in 19 1.05%

Ward 3

Jason Howland 1,450 98.31%

Write-in 25 1.69%

Ward 5

Robert Rasmussen 484 52.49%

John Severtson 430 46.64%

Write-in 8 .87%

Albert Lea school board

Christopher Seedorf 2,077 7.58%

Angie Hoffman 5,608 20.46%

Neal Skaar 6,578 24%

Mary Elizabeth Harty 4,045 14.76%

Kalli Rittenhouse 2,103 7.67%

Jerry Collins 1,836 6.7%

Bruce Olson 5,092 18.58%

Write-in 67 .24%

School district referendums

Albert Lea Area Schools

(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)

Yes 4,086 36.36%

No 7,151 63.64%

United South Central

(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)

Yes 188 42.06%

No 259 57.94%

NRHEG

(To increase general education revenue by $560 per pupil)

Yes 270 32.1%

No 571 67.9%

Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, District 1

David M. Ausen 12,990 99.33%*

Write-in 88 0.67%

Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, District 2

Christopher Dahl 12,929 99.37%*

Write-in 82 0.63%

Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, District 5

Donald Kropp 12,795 99.32%*

Write-in 88 0.68%

Alden mayor

Greg Hitchcock 279 85.85%*

Write-in 46 14.15%

Glenville mayor

Wes Webb 327 93.43%*

Write-in 23 6.57%

Freeborn mayor

Edward Mosser 86 77.48%*

Write-in 25 22.52%

Emmons mayor

Paul Henschel 160 91.95%*

Write-in 14 8.05%

Hartland mayor

Kelly Routh 150 93.75%*

Write-in 10 6.25%

Clarks Grove mayor

Rob Jensen 147 43.36%

Bruce Hansen 191 56.34%*

Write-in 1 0.29%

Geneva mayor

Steven Bailey 215 75.7%*

Write-in 69 24.3%

Manchester mayor

Steven Hannegrefs 13 52%*

Write-in 12 48%

Hayward mayor

Anthony Cox 134 96.4%*

Write-in 5 3.6%

Twin Lakes mayor

Kathryn Benschoter 52 98.11%*

Write-in 1 1.89%

Conger mayor

Write-in 35 100

Hartland City Council

Vote for 2

Nancy K. Toot 51 16.09%

Linda Pederson 52 16.4%

Molly Sickels 90 28.39%*

Jackie Schlaak 69 21.77%*

Gordon Jensen 54 17.03%

Write-in 1 0.32%

Hollandale City Council

Vote for 2

Bennett Schlaak 26 10.28%

Henry Manges 31 12.25%

Debbie Majeske 80 31.62%*

Rodney Zimmerman 68 26.88%*

Bennett Drenth 48 18.97%

Emmons City Council

Vote for 2

Imogene Opdahl 134 50.57%*

Richard Davenport 119 44.91%*

Write-in 12 4.53%

Clarks Grove City Council

Vote for 2

Gordy Rasmussen 155 26.5%*

Justin Hove 121 20.68%*

Dick Nelson 118 20.17%

Norena Brekke 112 19.15%

Jon Mickelson 77 13.16%

Write-in 2 0.34%

Geneva City Council

Vote for 2

Susan Phillips 221 46.43%*

Taff Worrell 236 49.58%*

Write-in 19 3.99%

Hayward City Council

Vote for 2

Darwin Dolph 129 90.21%*

Write-in 14 9.79

Myrtle City Council

Vote for 2

Danielle Tapp 12 57.14%*

Write-in 9 42.86%

Twin Lakes City Council

Vote for 2

Jean Epland 45 86.54%*

Write-in 7 13.46%

Alden City Council

Vote for 2

Janelle Nellie VanEngelenburg 286 48.23%*

Jeffrey G. Wichmann 282 47.55%*

Write-in 25 4.22%

Glenville City Council

Vote for 2

Lindsey Madsen 239 37.82%*

Russell Shaunce 181 28.64%

Gary Gulbrandson 200 31.65%*

Write-in 12 1.9%

Conger City Council

Vote for 2

Mark Behr 41 32.28%*

Becky Farris 66 51.97%*

Write-in 20 15.75%

Manchester City Council

Vote for 2

Pat Nolan 24 53.33%*

Dale Shawback 15 33.33%*

Write-in 6 13.33%

Freeborn City Council

Vote for 2

Jim Beach 91 40.09%*

Pat Stenzel 81 35.68%*

Mary Attig 41 18.06%

Write-in 14 6.17%

Special election for Geneva City Council

Kathleen Crabtree-Wayne 139 47.44%

Jacob A. Jensen 99 33.79%

Jordan Carroll 54 18.43%

Write-in 1 0.34%

Special election for Manchester City Council

Vote for 2

Amanda M. Vaith 24 51.06%*

Marc Nelson 22 46.81%*

Write-in 1 2.13%

Special election for Conger City Council

Christopher Lee 66 91.67%

Write-in 6 8.33%

Special election for Hartland City Council

Warren Johannsen 145 98.64%

Write-in 2 1.36%