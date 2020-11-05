expand
November 5, 2020

Edgewater Pavilion was one of the area polling locations Tuesday for Election Day. - Colleen Harrison/Albert Lea Tribune

Updated 2020 Freeborn County election results

By Staff Reports

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

(41 out of 41 precincts reporting) These results were updated at 3 p.m. Thursday and now include mail ballots turned in on Election Day.

Total ballots cast: 16,885

Registered voters: 18,629

Absentee ballots: 4,726

Mail ballots: 6,543

The Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office will accept ballots postmarked by Election Day through Nov. 10. Everything but the president and vice president votes will be added to the current totals. Ballots received after Election Day will remain segregated.

Federal offices

President and vice president

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence      9,578     56.95%

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris     6,889    40.96%

Roque “Rocky ” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson     38     0.23%

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker     51     0.3%

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball     49     0.29%

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard     26     0.15%

Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier     10     .06%

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett     4     0.2%

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen          146     0.87%

Write-in     27     0.16%

 

U.S. Senator

Kevin O’Connor     1,057     6.39%

Oliver Steinberg     313     1.89%

Jason Lewis     8,358    50.55%

Tina Smith     6,795     41.10%

Write-in     10     .06%

 

1st District U.S. Representative

Bill Rood     1,029     6.23%

Jim  Hagedorn     8,379     50.7%

Dan Feehan     7,106     43%

Write-in     13     .08%

 

State offices

District 27 senator

Tyler Becvar     1,103     6.71%

Gene Dornink     8,296     50.44%

Dan Sparks     7,031     42.75%

Write-in     18     .11%

 

District 27A representative

Peggy Bennett     10,207     62.16%

Thomas Martinez     6,203     37.77%

Write-in     11     .07%

 

District 27B representative

Patricia Mueller     101     55.49%

Jeanne Poppe     81     44.51%

 

Freeborn County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Ronald Jacobsen     1,467     46.9%

Brad Edwin     1,651    52.78%

Write-in     10     .32%

 

District 3

John Forman     1,349     50.28%

Steve Kluver     1,317     49.09%

Write-in     17     .63%

 

District 5

Ted Herman     1,683     52.92%

Mike Lee     1,488     46.79%

Write-in     9     .28%

 

Albert Lea City Council

Ward 1

Rich Murray     1,798     98.95%

Write-in     19     1.05%

 

Ward 3

Jason Howland     1,450     98.31%

Write-in     25     1.69%

 

Ward 5

Robert Rasmussen     484     52.49%

John Severtson     430     46.64%

Write-in     8     .87%

 

Albert Lea school board

Christopher Seedorf     2,077     7.58%

Angie Hoffman     5,608     20.46%

Neal Skaar     6,578     24%

Mary Elizabeth Harty     4,045     14.76%

Kalli Rittenhouse     2,103     7.67%

Jerry Collins     1,836     6.7%

Bruce Olson     5,092     18.58%

Write-in     67     .24%

 

School district referendums

Albert Lea Area Schools

(To revoke current $573.74 per pupil property tax referendum authorization and increase it to $714.67)

Yes     4,086     36.36%

No     7,151     63.64%

 

United South Central 

(To renew existing property tax referendum authorization of $1,180.49 per pupil)

Yes     188     42.06%

No     259     57.94%

 

NRHEG

(To increase general education revenue by $560 per pupil)

Yes    270      32.1%

No    571        67.9%

 

Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, District 1
David M. Ausen 12,990 99.33%*
Write-in 88 0.67%
Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, District 2
Christopher Dahl 12,929 99.37%*
Write-in 82 0.63%
Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, District 5
Donald Kropp 12,795 99.32%*
Write-in 88 0.68%
Alden mayor
Greg Hitchcock 279 85.85%*
Write-in 46 14.15%
Glenville mayor
Wes Webb 327 93.43%*
Write-in 23 6.57%
Freeborn mayor
Edward Mosser 86 77.48%*
Write-in 25 22.52%
Emmons mayor
Paul Henschel 160 91.95%*
Write-in 14 8.05%
Hartland mayor
Kelly Routh 150 93.75%*
Write-in 10 6.25%
Clarks Grove mayor
Rob Jensen 147 43.36%
Bruce Hansen 191 56.34%*
Write-in 1 0.29%
Geneva mayor
Steven Bailey 215 75.7%*
Write-in 69 24.3%
Manchester mayor
Steven Hannegrefs 13 52%*
Write-in 12 48%
Hayward mayor
Anthony Cox 134 96.4%*
Write-in 5 3.6%
Twin Lakes mayor
Kathryn Benschoter 52 98.11%*
Write-in 1 1.89%
Conger mayor
Write-in 35 100
Hartland City Council
Vote for 2
Nancy K. Toot 51 16.09%
Linda Pederson 52 16.4%
Molly Sickels 90 28.39%*
Jackie Schlaak 69 21.77%*
Gordon Jensen 54 17.03%
Write-in 1 0.32%
Hollandale City Council 
Vote for 2
Bennett Schlaak 26 10.28%
Henry Manges 31 12.25%
Debbie Majeske 80 31.62%*
Rodney Zimmerman 68 26.88%*
Bennett Drenth 48 18.97%
Emmons City Council
Vote for 2
Imogene Opdahl 134 50.57%*
Richard Davenport 119 44.91%*
Write-in 12 4.53%
Clarks Grove City Council
Vote for 2
Gordy Rasmussen 155 26.5%*
Justin Hove 121 20.68%*
Dick Nelson 118 20.17%
Norena Brekke 112 19.15%
Jon Mickelson 77 13.16%
Write-in 2 0.34%
Geneva City Council
Vote for 2
Susan Phillips 221 46.43%*
Taff Worrell 236 49.58%*
Write-in 19 3.99%
Hayward City Council
Vote for 2
Darwin Dolph 129 90.21%*
Write-in 14 9.79
Myrtle City Council
Vote for 2
Danielle Tapp 12 57.14%*
Write-in 9 42.86%
Twin Lakes City Council
Vote for 2
Jean Epland 45 86.54%*
Write-in 7 13.46%
Alden City Council
Vote for 2
Janelle Nellie VanEngelenburg 286 48.23%*
Jeffrey G. Wichmann 282 47.55%*
Write-in 25 4.22%
Glenville City Council
Vote for 2
Lindsey Madsen 239 37.82%*
Russell Shaunce 181 28.64%
Gary Gulbrandson 200 31.65%*
Write-in 12 1.9%
Conger City Council
Vote for 2
Mark Behr 41 32.28%*
Becky Farris 66 51.97%*
Write-in 20 15.75%
Manchester City Council
Vote for 2
Pat Nolan 24 53.33%*
Dale Shawback 15 33.33%*
Write-in 6 13.33%
Freeborn City Council
Vote for 2
Jim Beach 91 40.09%*
Pat Stenzel 81 35.68%*
Mary Attig 41 18.06%
Write-in 14 6.17%
Special election for Geneva City Council
Kathleen Crabtree-Wayne 139 47.44%
Jacob A. Jensen 99 33.79%
Jordan Carroll 54 18.43%
Write-in 1 0.34%
Special election for Manchester City Council
Vote for 2
Amanda M. Vaith 24 51.06%*
Marc Nelson 22 46.81%*
Write-in 1 2.13%
Special election for Conger City Council
Christopher Lee 66 91.67%
Write-in 6 8.33%
Special election for Hartland City Council
Warren Johannsen 145 98.64%
Write-in 2 1.36%
Town supervisor seat B town of London
Henry L. Tews 129 92.81%*
Write-in 10 7.19%
Town supervisor seat B town of Manchester
Casey Soost 200 99.5%*
Write-in 1 0.5%
Town supervisor seat B town of Shell Rock
Gary Richter 182 94.79%*
Write-in 10 5.21%
Town supervisor seat B town of Hayward
Keith Iverson 196 98.99%*
Write-in 2 1.01%
Town supervisor seat B town of Alden
Mark Wedin 146 96.69%*
Write-in 5 3.31%
Town supervisor seat B town of Mansfield
Burdette Courrier 121 98.37%*
Write-in 2 1.63%
Town supervisor seat B town of Newry
Jason Carlson 212 98.15%*
Write-in 4 1.85%
Town supervisor seat B town of Carlston
Andy Stenzel 162 94.19%*
Write-in 10 5.81%
Town supervisor seat B town of Hartland
Dennis Anderson 154 99.35%*
Write-in 1 0.65%
Town supervisor seat B town of Nunda
Jerome Christenson 176 99.44%*
Write-in 1 0.56%
Town supervisor seat B town of Geneva
Jennifer Seykora 86 33.73%
Scott Crabtree 166 65.10%*
Write-in 3 1.18%
Town supervisor seat C town of Hayward
Mic Skaar 209 100%*
Town supervisor seat C town of Mansfield
Jeff Wacholz 125 97.66%*
Write-in 3 2.34%
Town supervisor seat C town of Carlston
Randy Bangert 168 96.55%*
Write-in 6 3.45%
Town supervisor seat C town of Shell Rock
Michael Hansen 131 61.5%*
Tory Hillman 82 38.5%
Town supervisor seat C town of London
Gregg H. Koch 131 95.62%*
Write-in 6 4.38%
Town supervisor seat C town of Hartland
Matt Hoelscher 145 99.32%*
Write-in 1 0.68%
Town supervisor seat C town of Alden
Ebenezer K. Howe 151 98.69%*
Write-in 2 1.31%
Town supervisor seat C town of Nunda
Jay Bidne 182 99.45%*
Write-in 1 0.55%
Town supervisor seat C town of Geneva
Lee Loverink 88 34.11%
Michael DenHerder 168 65.12%*
Write-in 2 0.78%
Town supervisor seat C town of Newry
Eric Grant 209 99.52%*
Write-in 1 0.48%
Town supervisor seat C town of Manchester
Thomas A. Venem 193 96.5%*
Write-in 7 3.5%
Town treasurer town of Newry
Paul C. Sunde 210 99.06%*
Write-in 2 0.94%
Town treasurer town of Geneva
Joan McDonald 216 99.08%*
Write-in 2 0.92%
Town treasurer town of London
Michelle Severtson 138 95.83%*
Write-in 6 4.17%
Town treasurer town of Mansfield
Jerry Wacholz 124 98.41%*
Write-in 2 1.59%
Town treasurer town of Hayward
Susan Runden 202 98.54%*
Write-in 3 1.46%
Town treasurer town of Nunda
Paula Yocom 182 99.45%*
Write-in 1 0.55%
Town treasurer town of Alden
Radley Miller 155 98.73%*
Write-in 2 1.27%
Town treasurer town of Shell Rock
Rebecca Johnson 197 100%*
Town treasurer town of Hartland
Joanne Phillips 144 99.31%
Write-in 1 0.69%
Town treasurer town of Manchester
Scott Morreim 204 99.51%
Write-in 1 0.49%
Town treasurer town of Carlston
Write-in 47 100%

