United Way will host pantry and mask distribution

United Way of Freeborn County is hosting a final drive-thru pop-up pantry and a mask distribution Friday at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds in the Show Arena building, according to a press release. The entrance will be at the north gates off of Richway Drive. Distribution will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or when supplies run out.

The decision to close the fairgrounds and county buildings does not affect this event, as it serves a basic human and public health need, the release stated.

Families do not need to receive a food box in order to get masks.

This is a collaborative effort between United Way, Channel One Regional Food Bank, Freeborn County Public Health and the Freeborn Emergency Operations Center to accomplish thedistribution. Significant support from all departments of Freeborn County, including the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, is also appreciated and noted, according to the release.

The masks are reusable cloth masks that come in packages of five, sized for adults. Each individual will receive a full package as long as supplies last. For larger groups and organizations needing masks, it is requested to email masks@unitedwayfc.org.

To ensure the safety of volunteers and residents, those picking up food and masks will need to follow social distancing protocols at the drive-thru event.

• Vehicles will pull up to the designated drive-thru location.

• Drivers must remain in their vehicle.

• Drivers will open their trunk remotely and the box will be placed in the trunk. If placing the box in the trunk is not an option, then the box will be placed in the back seat of the vehicle.

• Everyone is asked to wear masks, including those inside the vehicle. If needed, masks will be provided for you.

Masks and food boxes are available to any local family in need. There are no questions asked. Persons unable to pick up food or masks themselves are welcome to send someone to pick up for them, or if significant barriers exist, call 507-373-8670.