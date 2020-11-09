expand
November 9, 2020

United South Central picks up second win

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:00 am Monday, November 9, 2020

MAPLETON — The United South Central volleyball team traveled to Mapleton Saturday looking for its first win since the opening game of the season.

Despite losing the first set, the Rebels came back with a vengeance to win the next three straight and win the match 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23).

Senior Josie Schumann led the Rebels in kills and blocks with 14 and four, respectively. Schumann also tallied five digs and one ace. Sam Swanson led the team in assists with another big game of 24. Swanson also recorded five kills, three digs, one block and three aces. The final stat leader was Kylie Niebuhr, who totaled 14 digs while also getting five kills, one assist and one ace.

Also contributing for United South Central were Melany Ehlert with 12 digs, three kills and two aces; Kendall Harpestad with three kills; Kiera Schultz had two kills and two digs; Dani Kirkeide had 12 digs and two aces; and Hannah Olson had five kills and one ace.

Head coach Joe Kuechenmeister said he was proud of the team for battling back after losing the first set.

“From a coaching standpoint, it was great to see us pull through in sets two and four when things got tight,” Kuechenmeister said. “We’ve been in some close, late-set situations where we played not to lose and we ended up on the short end, so to see us stay aggressive was a sign that we’re developing more confidence and we’re growing up a bit.”

The Rebels climb to 2-3 on the season and will play again Tuesday night when they take on the 2-6 Awesome Blossoms of Blooming Prairie at home.

