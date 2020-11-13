expand
November 13, 2020

United South Central falls to Medford on the volleyball court

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:05 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

MEDFORD — The United South Central volleyball team was hoping to come away from Thursday night’s match against Medford with its second consecutive victory. However, the Tigers had other plans as they cruised to their fifth win of the season, defeating the Rebels in straight sets 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-12).

Josie Schumann again led the team in both kills and blocks, tallying six in each category. She also totaled five digs. Sam Swanson led the Rebels in assists with eight, while also recording two kills and one dig. The digs leader was Melany Ehlert with seven.

Also contributing for the Rebels were Kiera Schultz with one kill and one block; Kylie Niebuhr with four digs; Dani Kirkeide with five digs and Hannah Olson with three digs and two aces.

The Rebels fall to 2-4 on the season and will play again Saturday afternoon when they host the Wolverines of Glenville-Emmons.

 

