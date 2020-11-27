expand
Ad Spot

November 27, 2020

U of M football announces 10 more virus cases

By Associated Press

Published 9:26 pm Thursday, November 26, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS  — The University of Minnesota football program announced late Wednesday that ten more people within the team have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An outbreak among athletes and staff prompted the team to halt all activities on Tuesday, including canceling its game against rival Wisconsin for the first time in 118 years. Minnesota said seven more staff members and three more players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The program had announced on Tuesday that 15 people within the program had tested positive in a five-day span.

Ten scheduled games this week involving FBS teams have been postponed or canceled.

More News

Thefts and other reports

U of M football announces 10 more virus cases

COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

News

Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

News

A difficult Thanksgiving for many

News

Create a pet-friendly home this holiday season

News

Filling family comfort foods

News

With hunger on rise, Walz says food relief is ‘hand up’ not ‘handout’

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools to stay in distance learning through end of December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide