November 19, 2020

Truck reported stolen, recovered, and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:39 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

Police received a report at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday that someone had broken into 2501 E. Main St. and stole multiple items and a Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services truck. The truck was later located in Worth County.

 

Vehicles rummaged through

Vehicles were reported rummaged through at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday at 113 McKinley St. in Manchester. Medications were taken.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday at 215 McKinley St. in Manchester. Wallets were taken from the car and some items were thrown out.

 

Buildings broken into

Out buildings, a barn and a trailer were reported broken into at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday at 23085 665th Ave., Alden. The incident reportedly happened over the weekend, and a spare tire and a tap/dye set were reported missing.

 

Vehicle stolen

A 2013 blue Chevy Cruz was reported stolen from a driveway at 7:14 a.m. Thursday at 207 First St. SE in Clarks Grove. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 23, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Front and Pearl streets.

 

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday at 1027 Bridge Ave.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday of a parked car at 504 St. Thomas Ave.

 

Gas drive-off reported

Police received a report at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday of a gas drive-off at 2611 Bridge Ave. A full-size truck reportedly left without paying for $10.55 in gasoline.

 

Storage unit lock cut

Police received a report at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday of a lock that had been cut on a storage unit at 401 Pilot St.

