November 3, 2020

This Week in History: Moose sightings reported near Highway 65

By Staff Reports

Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Nov. 7, 2010: A French film crew spent several days in Albert Lea shooting footage about AARP and the Blue Zones Vitality Project. The 90-minute documentary was aired on France 3.

Nov. 4, 2010: The Glenville, Hayward and Myrtle fire departments responded to a fire southeast of Glenville. High winds were thought to have ignited the embers of brush that had been burned a few days prior.

Nov. 3, 2010: Bob Kindler won the election for Freeborn County Sheriff by 3,000 votes, and Vern Rasmussen Jr. won Albert Lea’s mayoral race.

Nov. 7, 1990: Area residents reported seeing a wandering moose near U.S. Highway 65 north of Albert Lea.

 

2014: Thirteen years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, the resurrected World Trade Center opened for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the nation.

Nov. 5, 2009: A shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death. (No execution date has been set.)

Nov. 4, 2008: Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain.

2000: American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev, became the first residents of the international space station.

1994: Former President Ronald Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer’s disease.

1979: The Iran hostage crisis began as militants stormed the United States Embassy in Tehran, seizing its occupants; for some of them, it was the start of 444 days of captivity.

1872: Suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote for President Ulysses S. Grant. (Anthony was convicted by a judge and fined $100, but she never paid the penalty.)

Nov. 6, 1860: Former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.

 

