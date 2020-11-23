expand
Ad Spot

November 23, 2020

Stolen vehicles found and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:54 am Monday, November 23, 2020

A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:28 a.m. Friday at 909 Plainview Lane. The vehicle was recovered on Sunday in St. Paul. 

A stolen blue Chevy Cruz was reported recovered at 2:46 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Margaretha Avenue. 

Police arrested Cristian Andres Wilborn, 21, for possession of a stolen vehicle and three Mower County warrants at 12:32 p.m. Sunday in the alley behind 608 S. Washington Ave. 

 

Spray-paint reported

Spray-paint was reported on siding at 8:38 a.m. Friday at 711 Madison Ave. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported 

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday at 1719 W. Main St.

 

1 arrested for DWI

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andrea Jean Anderson, 49, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:22 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Independence Avenue and 770th Avenue in Clarks Grove. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off valued at $21.33 was reported at 6:15 p.m. Sunday at 309 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 12:41 p.m. Saturday of a male who reportedly stole a $50 flashlight at 2751 E. Main St. 

A fire pit valued at $50 was reported stolen at 2:19 p.m. Saturday at 539 Euclid Ave. 

A theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

A lock was reported missing from a storage unit at 1:20 p.m. Sunday at 401 Pilot St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Wenter Western, 40, for domestic assault at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at 133 W. William St. 

 

Dog attacked

Police received a report at 4:08 p.m. Saturday of three loose dogs that reportedly attacked another dog on Madison Avenue. Police cited Jesse Alan Chandler with limits of ownership, dog at large, unlicensed dog and public nuisance. Police stated one of the dogs is in custody and two are at a secure location. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 4:21 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run crash at 309 Sheridan St.

More News

Walz readies new package to aid businesses hurt by curbs

Where have CARES Act funds been spent locally?

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Daily COVID-19 update: 30 new cases in Freeborn County

Business

Walz readies new package to aid businesses hurt by curbs

News

Where have CARES Act funds been spent locally?

Health Updates

Minnesota launches smartphone app to slow spread of COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 30 new cases in Freeborn County

News

Hy-Vee reinstates reserved shopping hour for people considered high-risk

Cops, Courts & Fires

Stolen vehicles found and other reports

News

A guide to navigating your virtual Thanksgiving

Health Updates

FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 55 new cases reported in Freeborn County

News

Retailers in Minnesota, around U.S., prepare for Black Friday with a bit of gray

News

Minnesota’s next budget forecast coming Dec. 3

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: At end of grim week, a possible glimmer of hope

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 17-19, 2020

Education

Star class: Counselor-led program

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Be positive leaders for Albert Lea students

Business

Minnesota Chamber program meant to help employers manage employee health, safety

Business

Towing business joins chamber

News

Need for blood doesn’t stop for pandemic or holidays

Business

Albert Lea business is a finalist for 2021 Good Food Awards

Education

Southwest standout student

News

State aid set for Minnesota’s turkey farmers

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment runs through December

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May

News

Biden wants Congress to pass virus aid in lame-duck session