expand
Ad Spot

November 30, 2020

Steven Neist

By Submitted

Published 2:42 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Funeral services for Steven K. Neist will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, with Rev. Eileen Woyen officiating. Burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Steven Neist

Steve passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was 67 years old.

Steven Kent Neist was born December 13, 1952 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to parents Harvey and Effie (Burkhow) Neist. Steve lived in Freeborn County his entire life. When he was younger, Steve was active in the Boy Scouts. Steve also had a musical interest growing up, where he played the cello, piano, and sang in high school and church choirs. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1971. He continued his education at the Albert Lea Vocational College in the Diesel Truck Program.

On January 6, 1982, he was united in marriage to Terry Wilcock in Coronado, CA, and to this union, two children were born: Rebecca and Matthew. The couple would remain friends after the divorce.

Steve spent many hours on the road as an Owner/Operator, driving long haul for Matson Truck Lines. He enjoyed seeing the countryside through the cab of his truck. He also worked in the Utility Department for Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.

Steven Neist

When Steve wasn’t on the road, you could find him enjoying time camping with family, telling stories at the Elbow Room, or watching movies in his recliner with his cats and dogs by his side. He collected every John Wayne movie ever produced! At home, Steve was known to be in control of all the dog treats! Steve was a man of few words, who believed in working hard, staying true to his beliefs, and that Duct Tape and a little ingenuity could fix anything!

He is preceded in death by both parents and grandparents.

Surviving members of his family include his children, Rebecca Neist and Matthew Neist and their mother, Terry Wilcock; brother, Ron Neist; many cousins and other relatives; his beloved cats, Oreo and Midnight; and the family dog, Ozzie.

Let his memories bring you joy.

More News

Steven Neist

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 23 new cases; county’s active cases drop below 200

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Notices

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 23 new cases; county’s active cases drop below 200

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Death investigation underway related to remains found during Shady Oaks evacuation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Residents show support for law enforcement

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 57 new deaths reported, including 1 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: Police arrest alleged shooter at Shady Oaks

Business

Black Friday sees record online as U.S. shoppers stay home

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota passes 300,000 total cases

News

Farmers enjoy perfect harvest conditions after 2 ugly years

Business

‘We’re so grateful for all the local shopping’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gifts, funds presented to Matson family

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 20-25, 2020

Business

Local company wins Pillar Award

News

Vacancies in state boards, councils, committees

News

Five Sisters Project starts online campaign

News

Camping, lodging reservation changes meant to improve access

News

Ornaments to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

News

$106M meant to help Minnesotans in staying warm this winter season

News

Take caution around open water, newly formed ice

News

Funds available to protect Minnesota livestock processors

News

Deer testing finds additional cases of CWD

News

Suicide bereavement webinar offered

News

Rotary members hit milestones

News

USDA grant funds ag marketing partnership