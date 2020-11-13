expand
November 13, 2020

Steve R. Ellison

By Submitted

Published 12:43 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Steve R. Ellison, of Albert Lea, Minnesota died unexpectedly November 9, 2020 in Emersen, Nebraska.

Steve R. Ellison

Steve Ross Ellison born January 20, 1965 in Kittery, Maine to Glenn V. and Dorothy L. (Price) Ellison. Moved to the Austin area when Steve was seven years old attending local elementary and Austin High School. He was a pressman for Schmidt Printing for almost 25 years. Also, a bail bondsman for All State Bonding for many years. He attended Riverland Community College in 2009, in the truck driving program. He currently drove for Heartland Haulers with his faithful sidekick, Bella. Steve was a member of the Austin area Jaycees, starting in 2001. He was a valued and very active member for many years. He was chair person for many projects. He was nominated and received awards for that service. Steve attended Alcoholics Anonymous and on November 16 would have received his 12 year chip. He was instrumental to some in their sobriety as well. A member of the Dry Riders Albert Lea Chapter. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. A member of St. Olaf Lutheran church and the National Guard Armory in Austin.

Steve is survived by his mother, Dorothy Ellison; father, Glenn (Mary) Ellison; brother, Ron Carr; sisters, Lorene (Dan) Laury and Michelle (Mike) Ilse; nieces and nephew; great aunt, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; brother, Glenn Ellison; and many aunts and uncles.

A private family memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A public visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Memorials are preferred to local chapters of Alcoholics Anonymous or Jaycees. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

