expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

School board holds off on paying MSHSL increased fees, hoping for more answers

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:54 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The Albert Lea school board on Monday again opted to hold off on taking action about increased Minnesota State High School League membership fees due at the end of November as the board awaits more answers about the increases from the league. 

School districts across the state are facing significant increases in their membership costs, including two new fees tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Albert Lea, specifically, the costs have increased from about $4,999 to about $13,999, including two new $4,500 fees — one due at the end of November and one at the end of February.

The board at the end of September voted to pay the base $4,999 dues but then to table the payment of the other costs until they could receive more information from the league. They sent a letter to the league’s executive director at the end of September addressing some of the concerns and received a letter back stating the league had received a number of emails asking questions and seeking additional information and that it planned engagement sessions for school board members and administrators to pose questions in late October. 

School board member Kim Nelson said she attended one of the sessions last week, and the league said it planned to send out a document with frequently asked questions, but she had not received anything yet. 

“It’s kind of in their court right now,” she said.

School board Chairman Dave Klatt said the monopoly the league has developed is essentially making the board choose between parents and students. 

If the board decides not to pay the fees, the district would no longer be members and students would not be able to take part in any league activities. 

Albert Lea Activities Director Paul Durbahn said the district could host in-house events, but it would be a challenge to do so. Other schools would also likely not schedule a non-sanctioned event. 

“It would look drastically different,” he said. 

Durbahn said there are still many unknowns about the upcoming sports seasons, though last week the league provided districts with additional guidelines for wrestling, basketball and hockey. No guidance has been offered about the spring season. 

Nelson said she is a big supporter of these activities and wants to do what is best for students but the board also has a commitment to the community to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer funds.

“As a community, they owe it to us to answer the questions,” school board member Dennis Dieser said.

Superintendent Mike Funk said the district’s legal counsel reviewed the league’s bylaws. The bylaws are clear that districts have to pay their annual fees by the deadline, but there is nothing in them that states the organization can have additional charges.

School board member Jill Marin said she was concerned about the district incurring legal expenses.

Funk said Tuesday morning though the district would not receive the legal bill for about a month, the cost is likely to be about 1/10th of the cost of the MSHSL increase. 

The board has another meeting scheduled for Nov. 16, where it will likely again take up the issue ahead of the Nov. 30 deadline. 

More News

Bambi L. Graves

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record with nearly 3,500 new cases; Mower County reports 20th death

Voters head to the polls as Election Day finally arrives

License plates stolen and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record with nearly 3,500 new cases; Mower County reports 20th death

Elections & Campaigns

Voters head to the polls as Election Day finally arrives

Cops, Courts & Fires

License plates stolen and other reports

Education

School board holds off on paying MSHSL increased fees, hoping for more answers

Elections & Campaigns

An update on Freeborn County’s voting ahead of Election Day

Elections & Campaigns

Trump seeks Minnesota breakthrough; Smith eyes Senate return

Elections & Campaigns

Supreme Court denial keeps mask mandate at Minnesota polls

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports another 18 cases

News

Locals celebrate Halloween

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Stillwater prison inmate dies of coronavirus complications

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesotans rally, vote, wait, worry in closing days of the campaign

News

Cook’s 4 TDs help Vikings knock off Packers 28-22

Elections & Campaigns

Video altered to make it look like Biden greeted wrong state

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: 17 new cases reported in Freeborn County; county now has over 100 active cases

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota ballot tracking website restored after going down

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2nd day in a row with over 3,000 new cases; 19th death reported in Mower County

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota’s early voting surge continues

Arts & Culture

A haunted history

Elections & Campaigns

Take ballots to drop box or vote in-person

Featured News

Woman introduced to hunting by her father bags caribou in Alaska

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Oct. 27-29, 2020

Education

Albert Lea High School standout student

Business

SMIF announces new rural venture communities