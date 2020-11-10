expand
November 10, 2020

Sarah Stultz: Tribune is heading into our Progress season

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:09 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

 

We made it through Election Day, and for us at the Tribune, that means we’re onto our biggest project of the year: Progress.

This has no doubt been a different year for everyone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t great things happening in the community. Many people are working tirelessly to better our area and are using ingenuity and creativity to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of this, when we talked about what theme we wanted to give our Progress section this year, we agreed that we wanted something that showed a positive future. While it has been challenging — and there are likely still many more challenges ahead — many people are working hard to move the community forward.

We’re looking for story ideas from you, our readers, about people who you think are “Moving Forward” our community.

Do you know someone who has gone out of their way to lend a hand, be an encouragement or start a new business? Or someone who has helped other businesses stay afloat, offered ways for people to still connect or receive vital services or who are putting themselves on the line so they can put another’s needs before their own?

We know there are many of these people out there, and we would like to give them some recognition they don’t hear often but undoubtedly deserve.

In addition to stories in Albert Lea, our Progress section typically includes stories from all of the small towns around the city and looks into topics of economic opportunity, education, arts, health, spirituality and, of course, community.

This week, the staff of the Tribune will meet to brainstorm story ideas and officially kick off our Progress season. We will then begin working on stories and photos, selling advertisements and designing pages, and then at the end of February, we will present that section to you, along with the regular newspaper.

Though it is a lot of hard work, our Progress section is one of our highlights each year, and we hope you look forward to it as much as we do.

If you have any story ideas, please feel free to send me an email at sarah.stultz@albertleatribune.com.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column typically appears on Wednesdays.

