November 16, 2020

Rosa Novak

Published 3:41 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

Rosa Novak, age 100, of Mason City, IA, formerly of Wells, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Mason City, IA. A private family service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells and will be live streamed on the Bruss-Heitner Facebook page, starting at 11:00 AM. Father Greg Havel will officiate and burial will be in St. Casimir Cemetery. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com

Rosa Margaret was born in Wilton, ND on September 4, 1920 the daughter of George and Anna (Schmidt) Tennis. At the age of two, Rosa moved with her family to their farm near Easton, MN. She attended country school near Easton. Rosa was united in marriage to Nickolas Novak on November 8, 1939 and together they had five children. They made their home in Wells, MN where Rosa worked at the Musser Poultry Plant and Fran’s Bakery until her retirement. Rosa and Nickolas moved to Albert Lea, MN in 2001. Following Nickolas’ death in 2005, Rosa moved to Mason City, IA.

Rosa was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells where she was active in the St. Joseph Circle and Rosary Society. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing, traveling, and especially playing cribbage with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren, Rosa loved her family deeply and instilled this love of family along with a respect for family values in all of her children.

She is survived by her children: Irene Gumm of Mason City, IA, Dorothy Harris of Denver, CO, Pat (husband Greg) Nelson of Vancouver, WA, and David Novak of Owatonna, MN; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Mom and Grandma Rosa was loved by all and we will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Nickolas; son Robert; son-in-law: Norman Gumm; brothers Joseph Tennis and Bernard Tennis; sisters Regina Dylla and Loretta Gaines; and great-grandson Nick Johnson.

