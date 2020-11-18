expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

Rolan D. Porter

By Submitted

Published 4:01 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Rolan D. Porter passed away quietly November 13, 2020 at his home in New Brighton MN. Rolan was born in Albert Lea MN on November 27, 1928 to Dwight and Edna Porter. He grew up in Albert Lea, graduating high school in 1946. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Rolan married Irene Olness in May, 1953. Together, they raised six children. They lived in Albert Lea, Columbus NE, and Mounds View MN. Rolan spent his career in production management and sales positions with several manufacturers, with a small diversion as a farrier.

Rolan D. Porter

Rolan liked to hunt ducks and catch fish. He did both on East Lost Lake in Underwood MN where they owned a cabin for several years after their retirement. He especially enjoyed having the whole family gather there, as long as the visits were brief. Rolan loved to tell stories, many of them more than once (it’s how he taught family history). He was a voracious reader – often reading more than one book at a time. He enjoyed playing cribbage and bridge (only duplicate bridge was worthwhile in his opinion) throughout his life. Rolan was committed to cocktail hour.

Surviving Rolan is his wife Irene; children Steve (Annette) Porter, West Fargo ND; Julie (Doug) Miedtke, Grand Rapids MN; David (Linda) Porter, Columbus NE; Jason (Denise) Porter, Coon Rapids MN, and Amy (Revelle) Russell, Homer AK; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death were his parents, infant sister Pearl, infant daughter Paula, son Roger, and granddaughter Tara.

A grave side service will be held next year in Albert Lea. Memorials may be given to Ramsey County Libraries, on-line at https://rclfriends.org/support-us/donate/.

Arrangements with the assistance of Bonnerup Funeral Service (bonnerupfuneralservice.com).

More News

Rolan D. Porter

MPPOA presents new car, $25K to Arik Matson and family

Notices

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID deaths pass 3,000

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

MPPOA presents new car, $25K to Arik Matson and family

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota COVID deaths pass 3,000

Health Updates

Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DUI and other reports

News

Buccaneers down Panthers

News

Bringing holiday cheer

Cops, Courts & Fires

First responders battle increased COVID-19 cases, protecting staff

Faith

‘They get these wonderful gifts’

News

This Week in History: Harlem Globetrotters come to town, defeat locals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 9-16, 2020

News

Last Ruby’s Pantry takes place at Albert Lea church

Health Updates

Health department starts texting program to reach positive cases, close contacts

News

Grant funding announced to help advance racial equity

News

Give to the Max Day scheduled

Health Updates

New therapy drug that decreases need for hospitalizations, emergency visits arrives in Minnesota

News

Donations needed for Jack Frost’s Closet

News

United Way will host pantry and mask distribution

News

Cost-share funds available for hog, turkey farmers for COVID-19 losses

Health Updates

New curbs coming for youth sports, gyms, night life

News

City announces changes in services because of increasing COVID-19 cases

Health Updates

ICUs full across Mayo Clinic Health System region

Education

Albert Lea schools providing food for students, adults

Health Updates

Rapid COVID-19 testing available through MercyOne