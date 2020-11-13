expand
November 13, 2020

Robin Gudal: What are you thankful for this year?

By Submitted

Published 4:12 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

 

What are you thankful for this season? Some may have a more difficult time answering that among the culture of COVID and many of the difficult and disheartening things happening in the world currently.

Ann Voskamp is an amazing author; I remember reading in her book “One Thousand Gifts” (I highly recommend), a statement I think of often: “I was pregnant with joy!”

Robin Gudal

What? What does that mean? I read, re-read and then pondered — pregnant with joy?

Hopeful. Expanding. Growing. Waiting. Expecting. Anticipating. (Sometimes sorrow and heartache). Birthing. Pain. Giddy happiness. New life. New beginnings. All these actions words are a part of the pregnancy journey. They are also a part of the life journey we are all on.

Many things in life feel broken right now. Let us choose to see the good things — to choose thanksgiving and joy.

As Ann says, “Never be afraid of broken things, because Christ is redeeming everything.”

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 ESV “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Colossians 4:2 ESV “Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.”

Philippians 4:6 ESV “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”

Romans 8:28 ESV “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

Colossians 3:15 ESV “And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful.”

Ephesians 5:20 ESV “Giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Psalm 136:1 & Psalm 107:1 ESV “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever. “

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” — William Arthur Ward

From the hymn “To God Be the Glory,” which celebrates the greatness of God and calls upon an appreciation for the wondrous things: “He hath done. Rejoice in the spirit of gratitude. To God be the glory, great things He hath done. So loved he the world that he gave us his son, who yielded his life an atonement for sin, and opened the life gate that all may go in.”

May you find nuggets in life this season to declare your joy, thanksgiving and praise.

Great things, he (Jesus) has done. Let us never forget.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal, intentional in life, is a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

