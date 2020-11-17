Rapid COVID-19 testing available through MercyOne

Several MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center locations now offer rapid COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients, according to a press release. With a rapid COVID-19 test, results are available in as quickly as 20 minutes. Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms must contact their primary care provider to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit to determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate. Walk-in testing is not available.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

Individuals whose primary care provider is not located at one of the following MercyOne clinics should go online to schedule an appointment or walk-in at MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care.

• Clear Lake Family Medicine

• Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care

• Forest City Family Medicine

• Forest Park Family Medicine

• Greene Family Medicine

• Mason City Pediatric and Adolescent Care

• Northwood Family Medicine

• Rockford Family Medicine

• Regency Family Medicine

• Sheffield Family Medicine

Individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and want to find out if they are eligible to be tested are encouraged to call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777. After an initial phone screening, instructions for testing will be provided to the patient if applicable per the Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines. COVID-19 tests completed at the MercyOne testing site are not rapid tests. Tests results are typically available within three to four days, although in some circumstances results could take longer due to high demand.