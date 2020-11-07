expand
Ad Spot

November 7, 2020

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Principal’s Corner by Chris Dibble

 

The students and staff of Albert Lea Area Schools have been working through some great learning opportunities for the 2020-21 school year. Our students have made strides in utilization of new learning technologies and have lived through an era that will certainly go down in history as unique, life-changing and memorable. This is especially true for middle school students at Southwest. Students have continued to impress teachers with their work ethic and ability to adapt to environments that often change daily.

Chris Dibble

With the 2020 elections in the rear view mirror, our next big project at Southwest Middle School began this week, when every student and staff member received a copy of the book “Sticks and Stones” by Minnesota author Abby Cooper. Using money from a literary grant, students and staff get to keep a copy of the book that will be read by all Southwest community members prior to winter break. As a special treat, the grant also paid to have Abby join Southwest once the book was read. Due to the pandemic, Abby will instead work with us throughout the read in a series of live, virtual sessions. Abby also joined us for the kick-off in a recorded Zoom session.

Literacy is not only a goal for all students in the district, it is a skill that is crucial in students being successful no matter what path they choose for themselves later in life. This type of project not only exposes students to quality literature that will build reading skills, but also demonstrates how reading can be a fun and social activity. We think of this project as a big book club involving over 500 of our middle school students and staff.

As we work through the “Sticks and Stones” reading project, updates will be highlighted on the Southwest Middle School Twitter @SWMSAlbertLea and using the new Southwest Middle School YouTube Channel at youtube.com/c/SouthwestMiddleSchoolAlbertLea. We also have a new video series called “The Southwest Spotlight” that highlights something happening in the school each week. There are currently three videos available and new editions arrive each Friday morning.

Chris Dibble is the principal of Southwest Middle School.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available

Education

Southwest standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Literacy a district-wide goal in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

News

Blood drive collects 54 pints

Business

Veterans fundraiser launched

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: October 2020

News

Virtual meeting on emerald ash borer planned

Education

Star class: Halverson 3rd graders

Health Updates

Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for Waseca officer shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in the Cedar River was missing Rochester man

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary reported at Edgewater Cottage and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota breaks record in cases, deaths; hospitalizations over 1K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hunters warned to be aware of high fire danger

News

Make a plan for deer hunting season