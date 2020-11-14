expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Principal’s Corner: Everyone has to be flexible learners right now

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Principal’s Corner by Nick Sofio

 

At Lakeview Elementary School, our teachers frequently work with our students on being flexible learners. A flexible learner can have a variety of meanings, yet at its core, it is a mindset of adapting to the changes and challenges that may occur while a student is learning. As we progress through the school yeaar, we are finding that having that flexible learning mindset extends beyond the classroom and our students.

Nick Sofio

The 2020-21 school year has stretched our students’ flexible learner mindset in ways no other school year has in the past. In addition to returning to school after being away for such a significant amount of time, our first- through fifth-grade students came back to school in August needing to learn new routines, procedures and safeguards put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students of all ages and grade levels have successfully adjusted to our virtual instruction every Friday. We continue to learn that kids are resilient, and will be successful when they are provided with the support and encouragement. 

In addition to our students, the teachers and staff members at Lakeview Elementary have needed to model and adapt this same mindset. Many have learned new technology, ways to deliver instruction to our students, and keep them engaged in their learning while keeping in mind social distancing. With our shift in the coming weeks over to distance learning for a period of time, our teachers are again collaborating about teaching our students in the virtual world each day. Their dedication to each of the students in their classroom propels them to continue to learn, grow and develop no matter the circumstances in front of them. 

As teachers and educators, we are proud of the work of our students and get excited about their academic success. This year, our teachers are learning and growing alongside our students as we continue to keep in mind that we all are flexible learners no matter our age.

Nick Sofio is the principal of Lakeview Elementary School.

More News

April Jeppson: What Jarritos bottles taught me at 8 p.m.

Guest Column: ACA critically important for people with mental illnesses

Ask a Trooper: Good tires crucial for safe winter driving

Letter: Invest in the community, support local

Education

Principal’s Corner: Everyone has to be flexible learners right now

Education

Guest Column: Celebrating Education Week in Albert Lea

Education

Albert Lea High School standout student

Education

Star class: Lakeview fifth graders

Health Updates

Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress

Health Updates

Walz considering new virus restrictions amid deadliest week

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea sports put on hold, ending fall seasons

News

Fading Bears look to stop skid against resurgent Vikings

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: COVID surge continues across the state

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle shot with BB gun and other reports

News

Hunters encouraged to help protect wild deer herd

Elections & Campaigns

After court ruling, few Minnesotans risked late ballots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Supreme Court to review Freeborn County sheriff salary case

News

GOP backs off from seeking to strip Walz of emergency powers

Health Updates

State to open new COVID-19 testing site in Albert Lea next week

Gophers/NCAA

Pitino, Gophers again have new look with trio of transfers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Cases, hospitalizations rise in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage burglaries and other reports

Health Updates

Virus surge engulfs the U.S., Texas at 1M cases, Calif. nears

Albert Lea Tigers

Tigers drop first game back after long break

Cops, Courts & Fires

Spared from death penalty, double killer Lois Riess serving her time in Minnesota

News

Minnesota Legislature majorities narrow; control still split

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic extends hours of operation at COVID-19 test locations to accommodate increased demand

Gallery

Ice melting causes sporadic power outages in the area