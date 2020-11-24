expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

By Associated Press

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Authorities said a man was fatally shot in north Minneapolis’ Folwell neighborhood early Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at about 1:25 a.m. Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder said when officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck several parked cars in the middle of the block. They also found a man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was not breathing and did not have a pulse when officers pulled him from the vehicle and began CPR. Elder said paramedics arrived and took over, but were unsuccessful in reviving the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death pushed the city’s homicide total for the year to 77.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Record tied for most deaths in a single day; almost 300 active cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

News

Bing-Oh! Fall blackout prize claimed

Health Updates

Hy-Vee recalls 2 vegetable products due to possible listeria

News

COVID spread causing ‘surreal’ staffing problems in nursing homes

Business

U.S. jobless claims up for 2nd straight week as virus worsens

Business

Hy-Vee prepares to feed people in need with Thanksgiving meals

Featured News

Mayo officials: Help decrease surge, burden on hospitals

Business

A new leader at the helm

Business

It’s more important now than ever to shop local

News

St. Theodore bake sale scheduled

News

This Week in History: Census Bureau reports A.L. at 17,108 population in 1960

Education

Albert Lea High School announces first quarter honor rolls

News

Giving Tuesday event planned in Wells

Business

Dentist completes sleep apnea diplomate status

Education

School district distributes almost 20K meals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis; city’s 77th homicide

Business

Walz, House Republicans, push for quick relief for hard-hit businesses

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota certifies Biden win, state voter turnout nears 80%

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County COVID-19 hospitalizations rising

Cops, Courts & Fires

Apartment broken into and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

News

Council approves incentives for potential new cold storage company

News

2nd round of local business relief in the works