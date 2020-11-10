expand
Ad Spot

November 9, 2020

Poet laureate to give reading through Riverland

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Joy Harjo was named the United States poet laureate in June 2019 and is the first Native American poet laureate in the history of the position, according to a press release.

Riverland Community College, in conjunction with Central Lakes College, is hosting a live virtual reading from Harjo from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.   Anyone can tune in and listen to the free program via YouTube by visiting https://bit.ly/3eBgKcE.

The event is part of a long running poetry reading series, “Verse Like Water,” coordinated by CLC/Riverland adjunct faculty member Jeff Johnson and local champion Jon Olseth. It is supported by multiple grants, including the Olseth Family Foundation, which has purchased 1,250 copies of Harjo’s latest collection of poetry, “An American Sunrise.”

Those who would like books and plan to attend virtually should connect with Kelly Downey at kelly.downey@riverland.edu.

The books are being made available for free as long as supplies last to honors/PTK students, faculty who want to use it in any of their classes, and to any partner high school concurrent enrollment classes who want to participate in the event.  In addition, we have made a special effort to reach out to provide books to high schools across the state that have significant indigenous student population.

More News

Poet laureate to give reading through Riverland

Minnesota corn innovation grant program requests farmer-led research

Albert Lea school district to transition to distance learning

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

Arts & Culture

Poet laureate to give reading through Riverland

News

Minnesota corn innovation grant program requests farmer-led research

Education

Albert Lea school district to transition to distance learning

Elections & Campaigns

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition of power

Education

During the pandemic, Minnesota school levy requests hit a 24-year low

Gophers/NCAA

NCAA approves transfer Gach to play right away for Minnesota

News

Walz hints at targeted restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: Nearly 4,000 new cases statewide, no new tests reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Theft by fraud and other reports

News

United South Central picks up second win

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man gets prison for fatally punching man on bus

News

Minnesota’s elder care facilities try to balance safety with mental health as COVID rises

Health Updates

Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home destroyed, 1 injured in Albert Lea fire

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Nearly 6,000 new cases reported statewide; 16 new cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 49 new cases

Elections & Campaigns

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Elections & Campaigns

Pro-marijuana candidates could impact Minnesota Senate races

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea boys’ basketball names interim head coach

Albert Lea Tigers

Area schools share concerns over fee increases

Albert Lea Tigers

‘It’s really paid off’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man found guilty of raping 2 women in Mason City

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 4-5, 2020

Education

Farm business management scholarships available